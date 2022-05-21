Isn’t our hope that each and every woman and girl is able to follow her dreams and reach her potential? I ask you Supreme Court how is she going to be able to become the best she can be if she is not allowed to make the most personal and serious decisions for herself, if she may even face criminal charges if she chooses what is best for her, but wrong according to her state?
It is easy for most of us to be outraged that our supposed democracy has again failed to listen to the people. According to the Pew Research Center, 61% of Americans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. We are angry at being bamboozled by the Supreme Court judges who vowed during their confirmation hearings that Roe v. Wade had been upheld time and time again, that such a precedent was the “anchor of the law.” (Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch).
We are and should be indignant that women’s rights — that were hard fought for the entire history of this country — are once again suffering a brutal setback.
It is also easy to worry that here in Minnesota where we are still hanging on to the freedom to make our own decisions, our representatives will lose sight of those women and girls wanting to live their best life.
What say you, State Sen. Karin Housley? Candidates running for the House and Senate this November?
We must stay worried and angry if it helps us to keep fighting, until we are heard, and all women and girls have the freedom to make the decisions that are best for them.
