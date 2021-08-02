Washington County Parks was recognized for two projects by the Minnesota Recreation and Park Association. The awards were presented to the County Board July 27.
The Minnesota Recreation and Park Association, Awards of Excellence Program, is an annual program that recognizes agencies or organizations in Minnesota for outstanding achievements in parks, recreation, and leisure service. The awards recognize programs, projects, or initiatives implemented or revised in 2020.
Washington County received MRPA awards in the Marketing and Communications Category for Lake Elmo Park Reserve Wayfinding and in the Program and Events Category for Nature’s Art Gallery
The wayfinding project was an overhaul of all trail signs at Lake Elmo Park Reserve, a 2,179-acre park with trails along different landscapes, including prairies, oak savannah forests, and wetlands. Trails are designated for hiking, horse riding, and mountain biking in the summer and snowmobiling, skiing, skijoring, and snowshoeing in the winter. The Wayfinding Project is a tool to gain a fundamental understanding of where park users are within the park. In the end, more than 200 new signs/maps were ordered and placed throughout the park. Benches and bike racks have been purchased and will be installed to create better user experiences, and five new trailheads were developed for people accessing trails within the park. The top priority for the wayfinding project was to keep it simple for new park users to understand.
The Nature’s Art Gallery invited park visitors to see nature from an artist’s perspective through a new program at Washington County Parks. The goal of the program was to encourage visitors to hike park trails while enjoying views and natural elements as if they were at a gallery. Natural elements were “framed” using simple black picture frames installed with metal stakes at regular intervals throughout a park trail to highlight form, composition, function, and color. The location of the installations were selected to highlight areas of the parks that had unique features, stunning views, or quiet and reflective locals. Slow looking was encouraged, meaning visitors could take time, slow down, and enjoy the art of nature. The ever-changing, natural surroundings allowed for a different view every hour of the day. The objectives were for participants to gain a greater appreciation for the beauty of nature that is often overlooked and to allow for a more deliberate focus on the natural resources the parks contain.
