Lynch

Mike Lynch poses with telescopes. 

Make the stars your old friends during the great celestial show in the skies over Lake Elmo Park Reserve at a StarWatch Party with Mike Lynch 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.

Reservations are limited, and may be made on the Washington County website.

See www.co.washington.mn.us and search StarWatch.

Participants will use giant telescopes aimed at Jupiter and Saturn, as well as the star clusters, galaxies, and other great celestial treasure. View constellations such as The Big Bear, Cygnus the Swan, and Pegasus the Winged Horse, and hear some of the stories behind them. Free wrapped safety glasses will be provided for individuals, couples, or families.

Mike Lynch is a meteorologist at WCCO Radio and has been hosting StarWatch parties and teaching astronomy classes for more than 40 years. He also writes a weekly stargazing column for a daily metro paper and is the author of the book; “Mike Lynch’s Minnesota Star Watch.” Even if it’s cloudy, visitors will learn a lot, and get a Mike Lynch “Cloud Check” for a future Minnesota StarWatch Party.

The cost is $5 per person. Feel free to bring lawn chairs, blankets, snacks and bug spray for a more enjoyable experience.

All vehicles must have a valid Washington County Parks vehicle permit, $7 daily or $30 annually.

