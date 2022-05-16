The county will offer three standup paddleboarding options at Square Lake County Park, 15450 Square Lake Trail N., Stillwater, this summer.
Class size is limited, and registration is required. Participants must be 14 years old or older and able to swim. All minors must be accompanied by a responsible registered adult.
Standup paddleboarding will be offered at sunset starting May 31. Saturday morning SUP - Yoga classes start June 4.
Standup paddleboarding sunset classes are $40 per person per class. UP Sunset Paddle will be 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays, May 31, through Aug. 2. This is guided paddle boarding.
Saturday SUP - Yoga classes will be held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Square Lake Saturdays, June 4, through Aug. 6. This is guided yoga on the water. All equipment provided. Classes are $40 per person per class.
There will also be three Full Moon SUP programs, Tuesday, June 14, Tuesday, July 12, and Friday, Aug. 12. Times vary by time of sunset; see the website for registration. Classes are $60 per person per class.
Program dates are subject to change due to severe weather. In the event of a weather cancellation, participants will receive a refund. For updates or to register, see the Washington County website, www.co.washington.mn.us, and search “SUP” and register online. For more programs and events, see www.co.washington.mn.us/parks. Follow Washington County Parks on social media at @WashCountyParks.
