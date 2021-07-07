Experience three different SUP paddle options at Square Lake County Park north of Stillwater this summer.
Square Lake is a locally-known gem famous for its clear water, picturesque views and wildlife, according to a press release from the county.
Class size is limited, and registration is required for all SUP programs; participants must be 14 years old or older and able to swim.
All minors must be accompanied by a registered adult.
Standup paddleboarding is water recreation and total body fitness opportunity that will be offered at sunset Tuesdays through Aug. 31. Saturday morning SUP - Yoga classes are offered through Aug. 14.
Standup paddleboarding sunset classes are $40 per person.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own lifejackets. SUP Sunset Paddle will be 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. This is guided paddle boarding.
Saturday SUP - Yoga classes will be 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Square Lake Saturdays through Aug. 14. This is guided yoga on the water. All equipment is provided. Classes are $40 per person.
There will also be three Full Moon SUP program on Friday, July 23, and Sunday, Aug. 22. Times vary by time of sunset; see the website for registration.
Vehicle park permits, $7 daily, and $30 annually, are required; the park is at 15450 Square Lake Trail N. All equipment is provided by Brown Dog Paddle Board Co. Dress for the weather and water activity. The program meets at the boat launch at the park.
Program dates are subject to change due to severe weather. In the event of a weather cancellation, participants will receive a refund. For updates or to register, see the Washington County website, www.co.washington.mn.us, and search “SUP” and register online.
For more programs and events, see www.co.washington.mn.us/parks.
Follow Washington County Parks on social media at @WashCountyParks
Outdoor evening yoga continues at Lake Elmo Park Reserve
Tune into the sights and sounds of nature and release stress through guided yoga sequences designed to improve balance, flexibility, breath awareness, and muscle tone 6-7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 30 at the North Picnic Pavilion at the Lake Elmo Park Reserve.
The program is open to all levels. Dress for outdoor yoga, bring a mat, and arrive 5 to 10 minutes early.
Space is limited and reservation made on the county’s website are required.
Check the website or the park office for more information.
Individual yoga classes are $8 per person per session. Vehicle permits are required, which are $7 daily or $30 annually, which is not included in the individual class price. Call the Lake Elmo Park
Reserve Contact Station for information at 651-430-8370 or see the Washington County website at www.co.washington.mn.us and search “outdoor yoga” to register online.
Lake Elmo Park Reserve is at the intersection of County Road 19 and County Road 10 (one mile north of Interstate 94) in Lake Elmo.
Follow Washington County Parks on social media at @WashCountyParks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.