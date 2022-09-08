Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is accused of killing Stillwater Area High School student Isaac Schuman, and wounding four other people on the Apple River in Wisconsin on July 30, made an appearance in a St. Croix County courthouse on Thursday, September 8, where he was arraigned on charges related to the incident. Miu pleaded not guilty.

Miu’s appearance follows a Sept. 2 court date, at which Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman found probable cause that a felony had been committed.

