Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is accused of killing Stillwater Area High School student Isaac Schuman, and wounding four other people on the Apple River in Wisconsin on July 30, made an appearance in a St. Croix County courthouse on Thursday, September 8, where he was arraigned on charges related to the incident. Miu pleaded not guilty.
Miu’s appearance follows a Sept. 2 court date, at which Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman found probable cause that a felony had been committed.
During the Sept. 2 appearance, the court heard from St. Croix County Sheriff’s investigator Lt. Brandie Hart. Much of her testimony was recounting video evidence from the event, which she described as a “chaotic scene.”
According to the original criminal complaint, the video shows Miu speaking with two females and can be seen taking what appears to be a knife from his pocket. A violent confrontation follows.
Miu faces one charge of first degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first degree homicide.
An additional charge of battery with the use of a dangerous weapon was added to the charges before the arraignment, according to WEAU News.
The four counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide each carry sentences of 60 years, and the charge of first degree intentional homicide carries a potential sentence of life in prison.
