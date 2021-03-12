Lifelong Stillwater resident Anne O’Brien, with aid from the American Cancer Society and St. Croix cities and private businesses, is helping to promote early screening and detection for colorectal cancer by decorating valley communities blue.
O’Brien is one of 1,203 colorectal cancer survivors in Washington County.
“As most people know, pink is associated with breast cancer, yet how many are aware that blue signifies colorectal cancer?” she wrote in the letter to the City Council asking for permission to decorate downtown.
Businesses lit up with blue lights and O’Brien placed blue ribbons and balloons in downtown Stillwater flower pots. ACS designated March 9, as a “light up blue” day.
There are survivors for Washington County and, on average, 29 residents have died from the disease each year in the county during the past fiver.
After Mayor Ted Kozlowski read her letter during a council meeting on March 2, he said the city would draft a declaration proclaiming March as colorectal cancer month.
That was a better response than O’Brien expected.
“As a cancer survivor, I really appreciate how our community has responded to this campaign. It is a great way to show the (more than) 1,200 Washington Colorectal cancer survivors that we support them,” O’Brien said.
The city of Oak Park Heights lit up trees and shrubs in blue outside its city council building, blue lights were placed along Water Street Inn’s patio, and all the lights at the base of the historic lift bridge turned blue for the night. First State Bank of Bayport used their digital sign that day to encourage colorectal cancer screenings.
In a press release, the American Cancer Society, urged patients to continue screening for colorectal cancer — and not delay the testing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in the United States when men and women are combined, the release states.
“Research shows that screening can prevent colorectal cancer through the detection and removal of precancerous growths (polyps), as well as detect cancer at an early stage when treatment is likely to work best,” Laura Makaroff, DO, senior vice president of American Cancer Society said in the release. “We know the pandemic has disrupted cancer screening, and we are urging people to talk to their doctor about getting back on track with colorectal cancer screening now.”
The ACS recommends that individuals at average risk for colorectal cancer begin screening at age 45 years and continue through age 75 years, with more individualized decision making from ages 76 to 85 years based on health status/life expectancy, patient preferences and prior screening history.
Matt Flory, state health systems manager for the Minnesota Cancer alliance, said there are more screenings available than just colonoscopies for detection including stool tests which are effective at catching colorectal cancer early.
“There are many options for routine tests, including some which can be done in the privacy of your own home,” Flory said.
Although ACS recommends 45 years old to start screening, if a patient has a family history of core rectal cancer, physicians may encourage them to start screening sooner.
This year, an estimated 149,500 cases of colorectal cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S., and about 52,980 people will die from the disease.
For more information about colorectal cancer screening, contact the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 or visit www.cancer.org.
