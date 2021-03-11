Get to know some of the great protectors of the St. Croix River and network with landowners and natural resources professionals at the St. Croix Forestry Conference on March 12. The 2021 conference will be hosted virtually for the first time by the St. Croix River Association and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

This year’s conference will include discussions on forest pollinators, invasive species such as jumping worms and emerald ash borer, and feature keynote speaker Dr. Lee Frelich, who will talk about climate change, ecosystems, and much more.

The St. Croix watershed is a precious resource that benefits from a variety of different partners working together to help keep the woods in this watershed intact and properly managed. Through the St. Croix River Association’s My St. Croix Woods program, SCRA brings together public agencies, partner organizations, foresters, loggers, and industry representatives to better reach and serve private woodland owners throughout the watershed. We connect landowners to the best resources, information, opportunities and professionals to make the best decisions for their woodlands.

The St. Croix Forestry Conference will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the platform Hopin. Registration is $40 and five Continuing Forestry Education credits are available to attendees. To register, visit: https://www.stcroixriverassociation.org/event/2021-st-croix-forestry-conference/

For more information on forestry in the St. Croix Watershed, contact Nichole Henger at nicholeh@scramail.com or visit www.mystcroixwoods.org/.

