After nearly two years away due to the pandemic, the youth/family series of St. Croix Festival Theatre is returning with Ed Monk’s zany, hilarious comedy “Goldilocks on Trial.”
Each season typically, Festival’s the youth/family stages two children’s theatre productions with youth actors from the area, according to a press release from the theatre. The youth actors are joined by professional actors who mentor them through the six-week rehearsal process with supplemental workshops on such topics as actor movement and voice.
“Goldilocks on Trial” will share the talent of 20 local youth actors working alongside Festival Theatre to share the zany court proceedings following the crimes committed by Goldilocks to the Bear family, the release states. The play is directed by first time Festival collaborator Michelle Schwantes. The 20 youth actors come from cities in the St. Croix Valley including St. Croix Falls, Dresser, Chisago Lakes, Wyoming, Luck and Siren
“It’s a very silly comedy and I like that it’s silly. It just makes me laugh,” Executive Artistic Director Jason Richards said. “I like that there were many different types of roles. Larger and smaller. Even if it’s smaller, you have a moment where you get to shine in the spotlight. Everybody has their moment. The story of Goldilocks is familiar and in our vernacular, I like seeing it from a different perspective.”
“Goldilocks on Trial” plays Sept. 17 - September 26.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit festivaltheatre.org or call the Festival’s Box Office at 715-483-3387.
