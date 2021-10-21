The St. Croix Curling Center is gearing up for its fourth year with the start of the fall season in early November. The curling center, which was established in 2018, uses St. Mary’s Point Hockey Arena, which is located at 2489 Itasca Ave S, Lakeland, MN 55043.
Starting this season, the SCCC is offering both Friday night and Sunday afternoon leagues. The opening week for the Friday night league scheduled for Nov. 5, with sessions scheduled for 5:15 p.m., and 7 p.m. The Sunday afternoon leagues are scheduled for 2:30 p.m., and 4:45 p.m., starting on Nov. 7.
For new curlers, there will be Learn to Curl sessions held on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2:30 p.m. The sessions are for first-time curlers or a refresher for those who haven’t played for a while. The fee for the Learn to Curl sessions are $20 and preregistration is required.
This year’s schedule will include one 17-game curling season, with an end-of-the-year playoff to determine the club champion. Accommodations can be made for interested curlers who leave for part of the winter.
The SCCC board is following protocols abiding by Minnesota Department of Health recommendations and make adjustments as circumstances require. The protocol document can be found on the SCCC website and curlers are encouraged to review it thoroughly. A COVID-19 waiver is required as a part of registration. Given the uncertainty of COVID-19, the SCCC is allowing for a full refund of fees if individuals register and decide not to curl before the start of the season due to concerns about COVID-19 risks.
Registration is underway and filling up. Space is limited and it is first come, first served. Curlers will register individually, but should note team members, if known. Individuals can also be placed on a team, which is why curlers are requested to register by Oct. 15 to allow for teams, leagues and schedules to be compiled before the season begins.
Participants can register at www.stcroixcurlingcenter.org. For questions or additional information, contact Judy Taylor, who is Chair of the Membership Committee, at 715-410-5858.
