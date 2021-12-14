St. Croix Catholic School announced that it was gifted a $2.6 million tuition assistance endowment made by two life-long Stillwater residents.
This gift will be used to provide scholarships. SCCS serves students in preschool through eighth grade in Stillwater, according to a press release from Shine Marketing.
The gift was made posthumously by brothers Jean DeCurtins and John DeCurtins, each of whom lived for more than 90 years in the Stillwater community.
John died in 2018 at 95 years old and Jean followed shortly after in 2019 at the age of 100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.