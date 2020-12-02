SRF Consulting Inc. will do the final design, project coordination, and construction support for the County State Aid Highway 15 and Highway Interchange Project for $338,838.

The planned overpass is where Stillwater, Lake Elmo, Grant, and Oak Park Heights meet.

The signalized intersection of Manning Avenue and Highway 36 needs be rebuilt with a modern interchange to improve safety and movement of all transportation modes - from cars to pedestrians, according to a news release from the county.

The need for this interchange escalated with the opening of the St. Croix River Crossing bridge.

Load comments