The Stillwater Police Department has recently fielded numerous black bear sightings in the Myrtle/Owens surrounding neighborhood and the Liberty Neighborhood, SPD posted on its Facebook page on June 15.
Black bears are not a threat and this is not cause for concern, residents should still be cautious.
SPD offered these tips for staying safe if you see a bear.
•Do not approach. Black bears are timid, and rarely ever approach humans. Watch from a safe distance or from indoors, if possible. Black bears will typically move along on their own. Instagram selfies with the bear are not worth it and not recommended.
•If a bear does approach you, talk to it in a firm voice and back away while continuing to watch it. Do not turn and run. In most cases, the bear will flee. If the bear persists to approach, yell and raise your arms and throw something directly at it.
•Keep a close eye on pets, and do not let them wander in open or unfenced yards during times of sightings.
•Do not feed the bears, intentionally or otherwise. Birdseed/feeders, BBQ grills, garbage, et cetera should all be moved inside. Garbage cans should be put out as close to pick up time as possible. Once a bear finds a food source, they are likely to return.
• Minnesota is bear country. This is their home too, so handle bear interactions with abundant respect and
caution, and know they are not an inherent threat.
