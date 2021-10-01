The Stillwater Police Department is joining forces with more than 500 police departments around the world in the fight against breast cancer and to give support of breast cancer research.
During the month of October, Stillwater Officers will be changing out their regular police patches for commemorative Pink Patches as part of the Pink Patch Project, according the department’s social media post. The collectable patches are for sale for $10 and are available at the Stillwater Police Department, Stillwater Police Department 216 Fourth St. N., Stillwater. For more information contact Officer Mallet 651-351-4933 or by e-mail at mmallet@ci.stillwater.mn.us.
