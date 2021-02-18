Nobody has worked harder this year than the sectional sofa in our family room. Day after day, she has absorbed the weight of listless bodies in my house like the courageous arms of a firefighter. Without judgement, she has quietly pocketed countless popsicle wrappers, pairless socks, and Gatorade bottles, not unlike Grandma hosting the Memorial Day picnic: “I’ve got it, dear. No need to get up”. Sigh.
Our sofa has endured endless hours of bad sitcoms and Zoom meetings, Scrabble competitions and NFL snack bars. Her cushions have tolerated gymnastics practice, doggy spa day, cupcake tutorials, DIY hot glue pottery and the timeless art of fort building. She is a family hero and should be awarded with a swift trip to the curb for a hard-earned rest.
Immediately, please. Don’t forget the throw pillows.
After almost an entire year of enjoying the familiarities of home, I can tell you, without reservation, sectional sofas are best suited for young families. Or, perhaps, the British who have a deep respect for personal boundaries.
If your entire body can fit within the natural limitations of a cushion square or if you delight in a cobweb of knees and elbows, a sectional sofa should be at the top of your wish list. With four kids under the age of seven, we loved piling into the soft arms of the couch under a mountain of blankets and sweet little toes.
Blond-haired babies melted into one another and everyone was in reach of what we needed most: snuggles and the popcorn bowl. Overlapping was encouraged and constant.
Ten years later, I love them just as much, but their toes are less attractive. Seriously, someone get us a fingernail clipper and a pumice stone, pronto.
Teenagers do not share a sofa, they dominate it. A lounging 6 foot 5 inch teenager requires all the cushion squares — even before they put up their size 13 toenails…
Like all of us, ten years of offering support (especially during this last year of COVID parenting), has taken its toll on her initial clean lines. The seams don’t meet up quite like they used to, and the right leg lets out a sharp squeak if you sit down too quickly.
There is less bounce in the seat springs, and she has accepted a few scars with resignation, if not grace. Out of respect, I won’t even talk about the sag in her top cushions. Let’s just say, I sympathize completely.
The kids do not seem to notice this slow degrade of integrity. Shocking, I know. Indeed, her deterioration has offered a surprising element of entertainment.
With significant gaps between the cushions, sitting on the sectional sofa has been a cyclical game of “Lost and Found”. I lost the remote, but I found a can opener.
I lost my phone charger, but I found the mail. I lost the fireplace lighter, but I found the dog. (Enter: smothered bark).
There is an uncanny similarity between our sectional sofa and the bedroom slipper I discovered in my perennial garden last spring. Both look like they were accidentally thrown in the pool and left out to dry in the sunshine a little too long. Like, eight years.
As my Mama would say, “She’s been a real trooper”.
But even troopers need to retire. No need to bake her a farewell cake — she probably has a slice stuffed away under one of the arm rests. At this point, I don’t judge.
We do what we need to do to make it through all twelve volumes of Veggie Tales with our sanity intact.
Our sectional sofa has loved us well. And while I may miss the days of baby mountain, I think we have all learned the importance of boundaries this year. Boundaries and hygiene.
From this point on, if I sit on my children, they will know it is on purpose. I’m OK with that.
