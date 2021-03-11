Every spring there is a sewage smell downtown and in the area of Mulberry Street ravine.
This odor is coming from Lake McKusick.
“As the lake temperature starts to rise, certain bacteria’s start feeding off the decayed plants on the bottom of the lake which produces a sulfurous odor,” the city of Stillwater posted on its Facebook page. “The storm sewer system carries the water from the lake through the ravine, down under Mulberry Street and out into the St. Croix River which is why those areas are experiencing the strongest smells.”
