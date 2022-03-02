Widmer

Joe Widmer

Joe Widmer is seeking the democratic endorsement the Minnesota House of Representatives in the newly drawn Legislative District, 33B.

“Our new district requires a representative that will transcend the brawls of the past and cast a wide net when looking for solutions,” Widmer said in his release announcement. “We need a leader who will export the optimism, professionalism, and entrepreneurial spirit of the valley to the Capitol halls in St. Paul. To do this, 33B will need a Happy Warrior. I am running a positive campaign focused on the Economy, Education, and the Environment. I am a progressive and a DFLer, however I will not fall into the partisan trap that has ensnared so many at the Legislature. On every one of these issues there are a plethora of solutions to consider, I’ll never ignore a good idea simply because of its source … Our education system is full of amazing professionals and bright students. We can’t let this important election become a referendum on (Independent School District) 834 and the challenges of the past. It’s time to unite and move forward. I will work to stop the demonization that has seized the entrenched special interests. Groups need to accept that without buy-in from others, their plans need to be reworked.”

Widmer, 40, lives in May Township – having recently moved from Stillwater’s North Hill – with his wife, Lonnie; son, Guy; and dogs, Darwin and Turbo. Joe owns a small business, Merganser Customs, that repairs pontoons and converts vans into campers.

Joe has degrees in political science and journalism from the University of Minnesota.

Load comments