Six correctional officers were injured in separate assaults at the Stillwater and Oak Park Heights prisons this week, according to the Department of Corrections.
Last Tuesday, March 7, a corrections sergeant and two officers were assaulted by two inmates at the Oak Park Heights location. Two staff members were transported to Lakeview Hospital where they were evaluated and released.
At least one staff person, with more serious injuries, was treated and released at Regions Hospital.
On March 6 a fight among inmates at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater, located in Bayport, resulted in correctional officers being assaulted after trying to intervene. In this incident a sergeant and two additional corrections officers were taken to Lakeview for evaluation and later released.
All of the assaults are being investigated and charges could occur.
“Our highest priority is the safety of our staff and all individuals in our facilities,” said DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell. “Those responsible for these senseless and cowardly acts of violence will be fully held to account for their actions. These assaults are a troubling reminder of the very real risks correctional staff take in service to the public safety of all Minnesotans.”
The incarcerated individuals responsible for the assaults have been moved to the administrative control unit at MCF-Oak Park Heights.
The DOC currently has multiple openings for corrections officers at its facilities.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.