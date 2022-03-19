In today’s world we go to large wholesale markets for the best deal in groceries and other items. We might hit Sam’s Club, Costco, Cub Foods and Walmart, but this idea of buying in bulk and selling at a lower price is not a new thing. One of the first to open a large wholesale business in Stillwater was Joseph Schupp in the 1880s.
Schupp was a native of Baden, Germany, born March 7, 1831. On reaching adulthood he came to America and located at Buffalo, New York, removing thence to Sandusky, Ohio, where he was clerk in a hardware store for one year and then went to Toledo, Ohio. There he weighed grain in an elevator until coming to Stillwater in 1858, and embarked in the dry-goods and grocery business, with only $400 stock of goods.
After a year in Stillwater, he moved his business into Nelson’s block on Main Street where he remained 10 years. He then built the store at the corner of Main and Chestnut streets where he remained, having several partners in the business including Fred Schultze and then David Tozer, until he sold out the stock to Samuel Mathews & Co. in 1882, for the purpose of entering the wholesale grocery business.
He had erected his commodious brick building before selling out at 504-514 S. Main St., and the location as a wholesale business it could not have been better situated being directly opposite the Omaha station and freight house.
The people and businesses of Stillwater seemed pleased with this new wholesale business, as the “Stillwater Messenger” noted, “Our merchants find the wholesale grocery house of Joseph Schupp & Sons a very convenient institution, enabling them to buy in large or small quantities as cheap as in St. Paul, thus saving freight, delay and much vexation.”
According to a description of the Joseph Schupp & Sons store in the “St. Paul Daily Globe,” the business had wonderful dug out cellars that the company had: “caves have been dug out of the rock, and here may be found the best cellars in the northwest. There are five of these caves, each separate and distinct and each for its separate use. In the first we find car loads of pork and other meats, in the next butter and such goods, in the third apples, etc., in the fourth lubricating oils, and in the fifth car loads of coal oil. Each is made fire proof by iron doors. On the first floor we find the office, and almost everything kept in a grocery establishment, on the second floor biscuits, tea, coffee, and fine groceries and the third floor wooden and other ware. There are full lines of canned goods of every description, and whatever is wanted by any retail establishment may be found here.”
On July 1, 1884, the business had grown so much that Schupp needed to take on a partner. Albert Triebel, of Chicago, came into the business and proved to be a welcomed part of the company. The business had sales of $270,000 for 1886, which, “is a very fair amount.”
Schupp was involved with the community as a member of the Knights of Pythias as well as a member of the Stillwater City Council in 1863 and 1864.
In 1873, Schupp constructed a fine brick home at 604 S. Third St. next to the Washington County Courthouse. According to the “Stillwater Gazette” in July 1873, “Mr. Joseph Schupp is erecting an elegant residence on his beautiful grounds near the courthouse, on Third Street.”
He also traveled extensively. While traveling in Honduras he found a strange looking coin dated 1751, which he presented to Police Chief Matt Shortall. The brother of his partner Triebel, presented Schupp with a marble statue of a horse and colt made in Florence, Italy. Schupp traveled to Europe, South America and the Far East over the course of his life.
In March 1886, Louis Schupp the son of Joseph and one of the partners in the business died of Tuberculosis at the age of 24.
In 1888, Schupp sold his business to his partner and others which in turn renamed the business the Minnesota Mercantile Company. Schupp moved to San Jose, California where he spent the rest of his life. On July 14, 1914 Schupp died at his home in San Jose at the age of 83.
He was a pioneer of the St. Croix Valley and one of the first grocers to sell in large quantities to a welcoming community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.