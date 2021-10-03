The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide law enforcement services to the city of Hugo, after the County Board approved a contract with the city Sept. 28.
The agreement renews Jan. 1, 2022. The county will furnish and supply all necessary labor, supervision, equipment, communication facilities, dispatching, and supplies necessary to provide the services required by the agreement.
The city will pay the county on a semi-annual basis for the direct costs and expenses from the services of six full-time deputies, one full-time sergeant, and one full-time deputy detective, which includes salaries and fringe benefits that will be known no later than Aug. 1 of each year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.