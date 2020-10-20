The Washington County Board of Commissioners agree to a four-year contract Oct. 6. with the Mahtomedi public school district to allow the Sheriff’s Office to provide services to the district.
Under the contract, a deputy will have the primary responsibility of serving as a resource person to faculty, students, and school administrators in the prevention and diversion of juvenile behavior problems. The deputy will serve as the full-time school resource deputy during the school year. The school district pays the county the direct costs and expenses of the law enforcement services.
