The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with the United States Depart-ment of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration after the County Board approved an agree-ment with the agency Oct. 19.
The Sheriff’s Office will continue to partner with the DEA to staff a task force whose focus is large-scale illegal drug operations by providing one experienced deputy to the task force between Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022, and will adhere to the policy of body worn cameras. The DEA will reimburse the Sheriff’s Office a maximum amount of $19,372 for overtime, based on the federal pay scale.
Sheriff’s Office will receive grant for Toward Zero Deaths program
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will receive a $175,200 Toward Zero Deaths Grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety, after the County Board accepted the grant Oct. 19.
The grant will be used between Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022.
The Toward Zero Deaths grant dollars will be used to reimburse overtime costs associated with enforcement against impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding, move over, and seatbelt laws. The overtime cost will cover work performed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the police departments of Stillwater, Bayport, Woodbury, Forest Lake, Oakdale, Oak Park Heights, Cottage Grove, and St. Paul Park. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will manage the grant.
