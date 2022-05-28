A community has a bunch of collective needs. It might be snow plowing the streets in the winter, parks maintenance in the summer, but year round, the community needs a police force and a fire department. In Stillwater, the fire department has been a part of the community for 150 years.
In the years before the fire department was organized, the citizens would try to fight fires. Some would start a “bucket brigade” to try and douse the fire; others would put wet rugs on the roofs of buildings to try to stop the spread of the blaze. Neither worked very well and after a false start, the Stillwater Fire Department was organized in 1872.
The buildings in town were mainly made of wood. This was a hazard and many fires would break out in the early days. The first attempt to start a fire department was in 1859. In the Stillwater Messenger newspaper of Feb. 8, 1859, an editorial read, “Shall we have a Hook and Ladder Company?”
The editorial complimented the city for recent upgrades such as new sewers, sidewalks and levees. However, the editor went on to say “but we believe the necessity for some means to protect property against destruction by fire, is much greater than any of the projects named.”
On Feb. 12 there was an organizational meeting for a Stillwater Fire Department held at Pugsley’s Hall. After several more meetings, it was determined to organize a department if the city would pay for the equipment. Although there were enough volunteers to start the department, the city could not find the funds to support such an organization.
And the first attempt to start a fire department ended.
In 1866, tragic fires in Hudson, Wisconsin and later in Stillwater did not seem to get the city leaders to move on a fire department. In 1871, after the great Chicago Fire, there was a letter to the editor in the Stillwater Gazette by J.M. Knight. In it, Knight wrote, “(Stillwater) should now look to her own danger. We have nothing in the way of protection from a disaster as fatal to our city as that of the late fire to Chicago.” Knight continued, “An organization of this kind would involve little expense for the city would doubtless furnish ladders, hooks and pails, as also a room for their storage and the meetings of the company.”
A meeting was held on May 24, 1872 at Armory Hall to draw up papers to organize the fire department. This was presented to the City Council on May 28 and the fire department ordinance was passed. Stillwater now had a fire department!
The council moved forward to purchasing a Silsby fire engine pumper, but it had to pass a few tests first. It required the engine to throw water using a one and one-fourth inch nozzle from the foot of the Main Street steps to a height above the bluff. It did so easily.
Another test was that the Silsby had to be standing by the St. Croix and force water through 1,500 feet of hose up an elevation of 190 feet, and throw the water through a one-inch hose over the courthouse dome. It did!
The chairman of the purchase committee for the Silsby was John McKusick and he wanted to get a closer look at the test at the courthouse. He went up into the dome and opened the window to view the stream of water going over, when suddenly the hose men down on the ground shifted and promptly drenched the former Stillwater Mayor.
The Silsby passed all tests and Stillwater purchased its first piece of fire equipment.
On Monday June 3, 1872, the first annual meeting of the fire department was held and officers were elected. The first Chief Engineer was David Bronson, John May was appointed by the council to take charge and care for the engine, hose, and apparatus and Charles Johnson was named the engineer of the steamer.
The first fire that the department had was on Dec. 2, 1872 when a fire broke out in a small wooden building owned by Dr. Carli and occupied by Mr. B. Abrahams as a grocery store. The engineer, Charles Johnson, was sick and was unable to help. More things went wrong and the Silsby could not get going.
Fire started to rage – but the fire fighters worked together and, even though things did not go smoothly, the fire was put out. Another fire broke out on Dec. 28 – it was the engine house!! The fire fighters pulled out the Silsby and was used to put out the blaze.
In 1883, there was a change in the department as the original chief stepped down and the new chief, Frank Joy, took over. In January 1884, two separate fires at the Minnesota Prison kept the department busy. The second fire, which reached the cellblocks, saw one-convict dead, and the notorious Younger Brothers evacuated to the Washington County Courthouse Jail until the prison was repaired.
The department continued to grow, and with that, growth came a new firehouse. Constructed at the corner of Third and Myrtle Streets, the new 1887 fire hall was the most modern in the area. By the early 1890s, the Stillwater Fire Department consisted of an engine, hose carts, trucks, ladders, hoses, wagons, horses and a building with a total value of $25,000. Joy stepped down in 1895, being replaced by Charles Johnson. In 1898, the chief was paid $900 per year.
On Dec. 2, 1902, the Grand Opera House caught fire. Working through the night and with help from the St. Paul Department, the battle went on until the front of the building collapsed into Main Street. The building was a total loss, but the other buildings around it were saved.
In September 1904, a tugboat’s embers landed on the wooden bridge across the St. Croix and started it on fire. A crowd quickly gathered on the bridge to watch and the fire department came with its engine, horses and men to fight it. The weight was too much and the bridge partially collapsed sending people and fire fighters into the water. One person was killed, another died the next day and one Stillwater fire fighter was seriously hurt.
Chief Johnson left in 1907, replaced by Fred Thompson who left in 1910 replaced by Adolf Kelm, who was replaced by James McGann in 1911. In 1917, a new American LaFrance combination hose wagon and Brockway truck was purchased for the city. The five fire department horses were sold on Oct. 16, 1917 – ending the horse era for the department.
At age 82, Chief McGann retired in 1940 and was replaced by 11-year department veteran John Colombo. After a career of battling fires, including the St. Croix Drug fire of 1946, Colombo retired in 1955. Hoyt Elmquist replaced him, but he served a short time and then John Lawson became chief later that same year.
On Dec. 23, 1957, the Stillwater High School caught fire. School was out because of the holidays, by the time the department put the fire out; there was over $250,000 in damage. The students resumed classes on Jan. 6, 1958 and was held wherever the district could find space until the school was repaired.
In 1965, Wilfred Cormier took control of the department. He was a 24-year veteran of the St. Paul Fire Department. While in Stillwater he helped to purchase two important pieces of equipment, one was a new water tanker and the other was a ladder truck.
He resigned due to ill health in 1970, replaced with Paul Williams. Williams served until 1973 when veteran Stillwater fire fighter David Chial became Chief.
During Chial’s time at the helm, the worst fire in Stillwater history occurred.
On Friday Jan, 22, 1982, fire broke out at Brine’s Meat Market in Downtown Stillwater. The fire quickly engulfed the building and spread next door.
Three firefighters went to the roof to try to vent the fire. At about quarter to midnight, the roof collapsed, sending the three men into the fire.
Two of the firefighters, Bruce Raeburn and Robert Hayes, both of the Mahtomedi Fire Department fell into the flames and died. Kevin Charlsen, of Stillwater, landed on a ledge in the store and was seriously hurt, but survived.
In 1988, Chief Chial retired and the next leader of the department was 23-year veteran Gordy Seim. Seim retired in 1994 and was replaced by 11-year department veteran George Ness. Kim Kallestad became the chief in 1998 and served until 2004.
In 2005, Stuart Glaser took over the department. The location of the fire department had been too small for too long and it was Glaser who led the department to a new home.
As early as 2007, the department was looking for a place to build a new station. It wasn’t until 2014 that money was found for a new station, and it would share a building with the armory which cut down costs.
The grand opening of the new fire station, located on Maryknoll Drive, took place on Oct. 10, 2015.
Now, 150 years after the department began, the heroes of that department continue to protect the citizens of Stillwater and other nearby towns like they did that many years ago!
