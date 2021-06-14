Sex trafficking related charges were brought against seven men caught in a proactive juvenile exploitation operation conducted by the East Metro Sex Trafficking Task Force, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Announced in a June 7 news release.
The EMSTTF arrested Michael Joseph Fiedler, 48, of St. Paul, and charge him with electronic communication with a minor; The EMSTTF arrested Jason Richard Weidner, 38, of North St. Paul, and charged him with underage prostitution; The EMSTTF arrested German Iban Galicia, 32, of Minneapolis, and charged him with electronic communication with a minor; The EMSTTF arrested Antonio Diangelo Silva, 27, of St. Paul Park, and charged him with underage prostitution, The EMSTTF arrested Naveen Todd Fitterer, 34, of Lakeville, and charged him with underage prostitution; The EMSTTF arrested Joshua Emanuel Hickerson, 27, of Anoka, and charged him with underage prostitution and the EMSTTF arrested Robert Charles Engvall, 51, of Elk River, and charged him with underage prostitution.
The EMSTTF is comprised of the Washington County Attorney’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Woodbury Department of Public Safety, Oakdale Police Department and the US Department of Homeland Security
Investigations. Cottage Grove Police Department assisted law enforcement in the operation. The cases will be prosecuted by Scott Haldeman, the newly assigned prosecutor in the task force and director of the EMSTTF. Over the last seven years, the EMSTTF has participated in dozens of undercover operations centered on decreasing the demand for commercial sex in the online market place, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The amount of volume from men communicating with law enforcement surprised even the most seasoned sex trafficking detectives.
“Our mission remains consistent that we continue to remain proactive in addressing sex trafficking in Minnesota. These operations are essential to decreasing the demand for commercial sex.” Imran Ali, Assistant Criminal Division Chief said in the news release, “The demand for juvenile exploitation still is prevalent and pervasive in our communities. The prolific level of response revived by law enforcement illustrates the need to continue to focusing proactively to eradicate sex trafficking. As many of our children are now on summer break, it is imperative that parents continue to remain vigilant in protecting their children from the dangers that exist online.”
