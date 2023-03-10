Congratulations! You survived the second wettest Minnesota winter on record. We couldn’t catch the winter of 1980-1981.
Now this wasn’t the second snowiest winter. I’m talking wettest. We’ve had our fair share of snow, running nearly three feet above average. But we’ve also had a few soaking rains including earlier this week.
On a great note, the water is much appreciated since we were dealing with bad drought conditions last year.
On a not-so-great note, we have a ton of moisture locked up in our snowpack. The risk for spring flooding has gone up. The greatest factors with flooding involve the pace of our snow melt combined with any significant rainfall. We will keep an eye on it for you. Far too often we’ve seen the effects of flooding on the St. Croix River. Fingers crossed it isn’t bad. I like walking down to the river. I don’t like when the river comes up to me.
Back on Feb. 20, we were on pace for the least amount of snow on record for the month. And then it snowed and snowed and snowed. By the end of the month, we nearly cracked the top 10 for the snowiest February on record. Such a big turnaround. And now it is spring… sort of.
March 1 marks the start of meteorological spring. We count the months of March, April and May as the spring months. It is just easier to keep records with a consistent timeframe.
The spring according to your calendar, the vernal equinox, doesn’t roll around until March 20. It will feel more spring-like than it does today. But the long-range forecasts are pointing toward a cooler-than-average month with higher-than-average precipitation. I don’t see any big cold snaps, but I do see many chances of snow with the cooler air. Spring will come, but it won’t make an early appearance this year.
I do have some positivity in this article. Daylight Saving Time is Sunday, March 12. By now you know the rule. We spring ahead one hour at 2 a.m. on that Sunday. That’s good news? We lose an hour of sleep. Are you ready for this? The sun doesn’t set until 7:15 on March 12. Now that is a sign of spring. The sun doesn’t set until 7:39 by the end of the month. We’ll get there. We just have a ton of snow to melt away first.
We average 8.2 inches of snow for the month of March. We stopped short last year with 5.1 inches. We’ve certainly had our fill for the season. The average snowfall for year in the metro is 51.2 inches. We’ve cleared 70 inches already, and I know we will be adding to that total.
This is the snowiest winter we’ve had in four years. Snow lovers rejoice! Snow haters grumble.
St. Patrick’s Day is on a Friday this year. I expect more folks will go out on the town on March 17. I will celebrate all month by consuming my fair share of Shamrock Shakes at McDonalds. And I will raise a glass of green beer when I get home from work that night.
Speaking of green, be patient. We will see green in our yards soon.
Chris Shaffer is the chief meteorologist for WCCO-TV Minneapolis.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.