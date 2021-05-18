ST. CROIX FALLS, WI — The St. Croix National Scenic River Association will host a range of range of guided river way adventures.
Witness the marvel of migrating birds on May 22 during SCRA’s “Walk with Warblers Hike” along the Trail of Myths in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. SCRA Naturalist Jeremiah Walters will lead the adventures.
SCRA will also offer fully-supported day paddles throughout the summer season. Upcoming trips include exploring the St. Croix’s Kettle River Slough on May 23, learning about the geology of the St. Croix on June 7, getting to know the turtles of the Namekagon on July 9, savoring a golden St. Croix sunset on July 20, and meeting the marvelous mussels of the St. Croix on Aug. 15.
The SCRA will also host learn to paddle events on Wednesday evenings throughout the summer at Wisconsin Interstate State Park, 1275 WI-35, St Croix Falls, WI, and learn at your own pace on June 2, June 23, July 7, July 14, Aug. 11, or Aug. 18. (SCRA will provide gear, but please note a Wisconsin State Parks Pass is required for entry.)
SCRA Naturalist Jeremiah Walters will lead casual hikes. Upcoming locations include the Arcola Bluffs Trail on May 12, Franconia Bluffs SNA on May 19, Crystal Springs SNA on June 10, and the St. Croix Savanna SNA on June 24.
To learn more about these events and register, visit https://www.stcroixriverassociation.org/events/.
