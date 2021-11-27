Independent School District 834 will be changing elementary school attendance boundaries to address growth in the southern portion of the district.
District staff presented the Stillwater Area Public Schools board three options to choose from in a work session on Nov. 4.
Since the board’s Nov. 4 work session, the district district’s boundary committee hosted community conversations on Nov. 8 and on Nov. 9. The committee received more than 200 comments submitted online and approximately 20-30 residents engaged in community conversations.
Mark Drommerhausen Director of Operations presented the findings of those sessions to the ISD 834 School Board on Nov. 18. He made the committee’s and district’s recommendation to select option
A. That option moves the least amount of students. The board will vote on adopting at its next meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8. There were three themes that emerged from community engagement sessions.
One theme that emerged were revisions to Legacy at North Star, Wildflower and Village Preserve neighborhoods.
“Those three in particular are the ones that are directly north of Lake Elmo Elementary,” Drommerhausen said, “and northwest of Lake Elmo Avenue. The feedback we received from them was ‘our houses are very close to the school.’”
The committee looked at ways to shift things around to keep those students in that elementary school, but found there wasn’t a great way to make it work.
“Ultimately, the committee decided to keep with their initial recommendation,” he said.
Another theme that emerged was grandfathering next year’s fifth and eighth graders to keep them in their current schools. The committee recommended approving that suggestion.
Another aspect of community input was moving the Unidos Amigos program.
One more concern brought up during those community conversations was worries about class size.
“There was a lot of talk out there about moving kids to different schools, and as schools get bigger, class sizes will get bigger,” Drommerhausen said. “None of these moves impact class sizes. It may impact the number of teachers or the number of classrooms in a particular school, but it doesn’t impact class sizes.”
Class sizes are set at a range determined by the school board.
The three options
According to the district’s website, Option A would move about 200 students from Lake Elmo Elementary by moving them to either Brookview or Rutherford. Option A would move the southern part of 32B north from Lake Elmo to Brookview and move 29A, 29B, and 30 (north of Highway 5) from Lake Elmo to Rutherford. Option A would impact 379 students
The option sets the northern boundary for Lake Elmo as County Road Five and County Road 14, or the entirety of Stillwater Boulevard.
“Option A is our immediate need,” Drommerhausen said. “We have a need at Lake Elmo
(Elementary) where we have to move about 200 students out for next year. This accomplishes that by moving students north some to Rutherford some students south to Brookview.”
According to the district’s website, Option B would impact more than 500 students by moving them from Andersen, Afton-Lakeland, Lake Elmo and Lily Lake. Option B would move the southern part of 32B north from Lake Elmo to Brookview; move 29A, 29B, and 30 (north of Highway 5) from Lake Elmo to Rutherford; move 21 from Lily Lake to Stonebridge; move 24 from Andersen to Lily Lake Move 26A from Andersen to Lily Lake; move 27A from Afton-Lakeland to Andersen; Move 28B from Lake Elmo to Andersen
“Option B gets into moving our spaces district wide a little bit better,” Drommerhausen said.
It has the same three moves as Option A, but then it also spreads out students and uses more of the district’s space, Drommerhausen explained.
“This option impacts the most students,” Drommerhausen said,
Option C is a different option that moves more students than A, but less than C.
“In this option it does have our spaces full at a nice spot — except Rutherford, where Rutherford is down around 65% of (capacity),” Drommerhausen said.
Drommerhausen noted that while he’s talking about moving large numbers of students around it’s important to remember the impact the decision will have.
“Right now we’re talking about numbers, but behind each of these numbers are students; behind each of these numbers are families; behind each of these numbers are school communities that no matter what option we choose A, B or C that student’s families and school communities are going to be impacted,” Drommerhausen said. “Boundary changes are not easy.”
Option C would also impact about 400 students by moving them from Lake Elmo, Lily Lake and Rutherford.
Option C would also move the southern part of 32B north from Lake Elmo to Brookview Move 29A, 29B, and 30 (north of Highway 5) from Lake Elmo to Rutherford; move 21 from Lily Lake to Stonebridge; move 16C from Rutherford to Lily Lake; Move 17 from Rutherford to Lily Lake; move 18 from Rutherford to Lily Lake.
Board response
Alison Sherman was the board liaison for the district’s boundary committee and she attended both listening sessions.
“I feel bad we’ve been here before,” Sherman said. “We had the same conversation when people really close to Brookview couldn’t attend right away.”
There are families “who can literally see” Lake Elmo elementary, and won’t attend.
“It’s motivation for me to find some long-term solutions as a board because we have the density, and we can support schools in this area and we need to do better,” Sherman said. “Now we have this decision that needs to be made for next year. I heard a lot of families say please be sensitive to moving the fewest number of kids because of COVID.”
Sherman worried that option A wouldn’t be enough movement, “but B does start to get really wonky, and we’re moving kids in a not efficient way.”
Sherman asked that if the board approves A, could the board approve the next step of using some parts of option B and C at a later date? She noted that there isn’t a long-term solution, such as passing a facilities bond.
While it is possible for that to happen, Drommerhausen responded that he would like to have a committee look at boundary changes again if needed later, “but B could be a starting point for future boundary changes down the road.”
Board member Tina Riehle said she liked moving the fewest number of students, but will still push for moving the Spanish immersion program to the Oak Park Heights elementary school building.
“There are families who live around this building that aren’t able to attend because they can’t get transportation,” Riehle said. “Really it’s not an equitable program for the entire district. I think it would be a very attractive program for this district to grow the program.”
Moving the program could alleviate stress on Lake Elmo elementary and Oak-Land Middle
School Board member Alison Sherman asked if grandfathering the fifth and eighth grader into their current school would cost more money because of transportation.
Drommerhausen responded it would because it would require doubling up on bus routes.
Coming into the discussion, Hockert expected that there would be a push to use all of the district’s current space.
Board member Katie Hockert noted that in any change the Lake Elmo Elementary physical building is in the Rutherford boundary.
“Which parents have responded to us like ‘what the heck why is that happening?” Hockert said. “And it’s kind of shocking that that’s the position that we are in with our facility placement in our district.”
While expanding Brookview will help, it’s not a long-term solution.
“Option A gets us the most bang for our buck in the present moment by moving the fewest kids right now,” Hockert said, “but looking at the growth and if we want to continue that trend of trying to not disrupt our families and keeping them as close to their neighborhood schools as possible, to me Option A is not going to last super long, and what I can see coming up on the horizon is really need for more physical buildings in the south to really address the population growth.”
She asked if the board approved A how long will that change last before moving boundaries again.
Drommerhausen responded it’s difficult to give a definitive answer.
“Right now you talk about lead times on material, how quickly are houses going to be built out, all those sorts of things are really up in the air right now,” Drommerhausen said. “… it does set us up here to give us space currently and in the future..”
Drommerhausen stated that the boundary changes need to happen next year because of population growth in Lake Elmo putting stress on
Lake Elmo Elementary.
“We are hitting a tipping point where physically we have to do something with boundaries,” Drommerhausen said.
During the community listening sessions, Sherman heard from the community the board should find a permanent solution, none of the boundary changes are permanent. She noted that board leadership, and prior administrations have known about this problem, but didn’t take action.
“None of this is ideal for me,” Sherman said. “I feel like this resets the clock, to probably where past boards were. Now the clock is ticking on this board to solve the problem.”
