Stillwater Area Public Schools staff is in the process of drafting an “equity resolution.” The resolution is meant provide the district with a lens through which future strategic planning and professional development will be viewed. It will also act as sounding board in re-examining various district policies.
“We believe that as a school district a resolution for racial and educational equity will help guide and inform the development of our equity vision, our strategic planning, our policies and our professional development,” Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Cherry said at the board’s meeting April 22.
The district received a letter from alumni last summer calling for administration to respond to what the former students had experienced while in Stillwater schools regarding ongoing issues around race, bias and equity.
“We’ve done quite a bit this year to respond to the call from our students in that open letter,” Cherry said.
That response has been both top-down and bottom-up. The district has since last fall been partnering with employee relations consultant Paula Forbes on professional development for administrators, while a student leadership conference last month gave students the chance to air their concerns about everything “from racism and institutional bias
to inequitable access to resources and activities,” according to a post on the district’s website.
“We want this resolution to be our DNA. It goes into
everything else we do,” SAPS Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt said.
Board members were generally receptive to the idea but also asked about the impact that current programs, such as SAPS’ voluntary involvement in the state Department of Education’s Achievement & Integration and World’s Best Workforce programs have had on
students.
A measure of that impact could be available in the future as the
district explores using “Equimetrics” to gauge student outcomes from district equity initiatives, said Lansfeldt.
“If (this resolution) can encompass everything from how our teachers are trained, the culture and the environment and the social and emotional supports that our students receive and then also the effectiveness of the programming—there are multiple ways to look at
our environment and our programming, and I think what’s struck me
the most from last summer was just that we have a lot to do to create a more welcoming and inclusive environment,” board member Alison Sherman said.
Board member Annie Porbeni said that drafting the resolution
was a “first step” but that “There’s a lot more work to be done.”
A draft of the resolution is expected to come before the board for approval at its May 13 meeting.
