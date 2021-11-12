The Stillwater Area Public Schools Board of Directors voted 4-1 on Nov. 4 to accept an offer for its vacant Withrow Elementary School in Hugo from a private school company. The anonymous private school is offering approximately $1.4 million.
SAPS Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt said the private school company plans to operate it as an educational facility. The purchaser is requesting to remain anonymous. Once the district finalizes the agreement, that company name will become public.
The closure of Withrow along with two other SAPS elementary schools — Marine and Oak Park — has been a contentious issue since the school board voted to do so in March 2016. The closures were part of a Building Opportunities to Learn and Discover program. Parents not only protested, but filed lawsuits against the district.
The district originally implemented the BOLD program to address growth in the south, while growth in the north remained stagnant.
During the board’s meeting, Lansfeldt showed graphs of student
populations. Within the 3-mile radius of Withrow Elementary, 52 district students reside within the boundaries. When compared to a three-mile radius surrounding Lake Elmo Elementary, the district has 1,027 students living there.
Board Member Tina Riehle was the sole dissenting vote. She has opposed the closures of the three schools, and would have favored the district reopening the buildings.
“Everybody knows that I’m not (in favor of) the sale of this building,” Riehle said. “By now selling this building you will have created ... other educational opportunities for others outside of our district. I think it’s a lost opportunity. It would have been a place to recapture some students and offer some specialized programming.”
Riehle said the 52 students living in a three-mile radius of Withrow that Lansfeldt showed earlier wasn’t an accurate reflection because that number only includes students who are enrolled in the district, not possible students who could attend if Withrow was still open.
“I wish we would just present factual straight-up information, and I think that’ll be the first step into bringing unity into this community,” she said.
Two days before the board meeting, voters approved a renewal of the district’s operating levy, and also approved the district’s first ever tech levy.
School board member Allison Sherman disagreed with Riehle’s stance, and that the community gave the board clear direction to proceed on the sale.
“I recognize the emotion of selling a property, but I do feel like we’ve listened to the community in a number of ways including the community design team’s recommendation, and this was a top priority,” Sherman said. “So I do feel like we’re listening to that.”
Sherman was one of five board members elected in 2020 who were all endorsed by the teacher’s union.
Multiple demographic studies indicated the district’s growth is occurring in the southern portion of Independent School District 834’s boundaries, Sherman said.
Withrow is an area of Hugo that is not connected to city sewer or water services. Without those services, Sherman doesn’t expect growth to occur there within the next 30 years.
Board member Katie Hockert said after reviewing the history of the issue, she was comfortable supporting the sale.
“It does seem that the community has given us a direction to sell the property,” Hockert said. “We as a district cannot make use of it in a financially responsible way that will serve a majority of our students and our district.”
As for the other two closed buildings, the district sold Marine Elementary to the city of Marine on St. Croix for $910,000 in 2019, and the district is now using the Oak Park building for the district’s Transitions program. That program teaches 18-21 year old students with disabilities life skills.
The district also converted Oak Park Elementary’s Library into a multi-functional meeting space, where the SAPS board currently meets.
Hockert noted that keeping Withrow closed does mean some students will have to travel farther getting to school, adding that Withrow-area students are still attending SAPS.
“We are still definitely still serving the northern third of our district — even with this sale,” Hockert said. “I’m quite honestly encouraged that this facility is going to be used for its intended purpose.”
Board Chair Bev Petrie voiced support for the sale.
“Withrow was an excellent school, but the district has changed trajectory tremendously over the years,” Petrie said.
The board chair was glad to see it used as a school as well.
Riehle did agree that she was glad to see the Withrow community get a school again.
“I am glad they will have a center to their town again,” Riehle said. “When you remove a school from a community it really ruins your community.”
Riehle claimed the original decision to close the three buildings caused the upheaval in the district.
“I want to say moving forward that the action that was taken previously, which kind of sent this entire district upside down, inside out, into all this turmoil that we are now still experiencing five, six years later really should have been thought about,” Riehle said, “because we lost those students. The reason we don’t have all of those students in the northern part of the district isn’t because of the land. It’s because of the competition.”
