With a deadline on the horizon, members of the Stillwater Area School District Board took time to review the district’s current budget during their June 9 meeting, and to look ahead to issues that will need to be addressed for the 2022-23 year. Areas of concern for next year’s budget outlook are familiar ones, since they are the same issues putting stress on the current budget and include transportation, special education funding and subbing.
The first board meeting of the summer saw several members out of town or unable to attend. Board members Katie Hockert and Vivian Votova were away. Board Chairperson Alison Sherman attended the meeting via Zoom. Because she was not physically present at the meeting, board member Beverly Petrie served as acting chair.
Budgetary concerns were the central focus of much of the meeting, with the close of the evening given to a budget overview for the current year, and an update on the preliminary budget draft for the next academic year by Director of Finance for the Stillwater Area School District John Thein.
Of this year’s budget, Thein said the district appeared to be on track to hit projected expenditures of approximately $120 million, though he noted that June is a month that is historically difficult to forecast, financially speaking, because of the tendency for bills to come due at the end of the fiscal year.
Regarding both the current budget and the projected 2022-23 budget, Thein said there were certainly areas of concern, though those concerns he noted, are not reason to “go around panicking.”
“This is a $120 million plus business, there are a lot of balls in the air,” Thein said. Areas where he said he was feeling confident about the budget included salaries and benefits; in both of these categories the district ended up spending less than they did last year.
“We’re pretty darn blessed that you guys showed an awful lot of courage going out and passing a referendum, in not the best of times, and the tax levy too. It really boosted our revenue in excess of $7 million,” Thein told the board. “But that’s not going to help us if we spend more than we make.”
One area of concern for Thein was the cost of transportation. Specifically, paying outside vendors to fill in when the district’s vendor was unable to meet the district’s transportation needs this past year meant not only paying out additional money, but typically paying a higher rate to the outside vendor. The new contract with Schmitty & Sons Transportation was entered into with the expectation of more reliability, but the cost of transportation is still a concern looking ahead to next year’s budget.
Subbing too is a concern. According to Thein, the district’s expenditure on subbing this academic year was the equivalent of paying 16 fulltime employees, which is nearly double what the district pays in a typical year.
The elevated cost for subbing was directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the pandemic, more teachers had to be out of the classroom and, perhaps most significantly, for longer durations.
Of greatest concern for Thein regarding next year’s budget, is the increased costs related to special education. The challenge of rising costs is something that schools all over Minnesota are having to grapple with as they wait to see whether increased cross subsidy assistance comes out of the legislature.
For the 2022-23 school year, special education costs for the Stillwater Area School District are projected to make up 18% of expenditures.
“To be clear,” Thein said, “it isn’t that we shouldn’t spend it on those students, it’s that we need more support for them.”
Additionally, the board heard a report on the Long Term Facilities Maintenance plan from District Director of Operations Mark Drommerhausen. The LTFM is a roughly $800,000 fund established to maintain district buildings and facilities, and includes updating facilities in order to make them ADA compliant.
Member Tina Riehle expressed concern that the funding was not approved by voters. Board member Sherman noted the detail provided in the report and asked where voters might be able to find a funding breakdown. Drommerhausen replied that that breakdown is available in the board packet for the June 9 meeting, but suggested that a more permanent place might be found on the district’s website.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for June 23 when approval of the long term facilities application for next year and the proposed budget will both be action items on the agenda. By state law, the 2022-23 budget must be approved before the district can spend allocated monies.
