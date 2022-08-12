With the primary polls closed and results in, races going into the Minnesota general election and primary election are beginning to take shape. However, what will be on the ballot in November is not yet set, as there is still one more filing deadline between now and November.

Tuesday, August 16 is the deadline for candidates to file for school district offices, township offices, and for some city offices—the filing deadline for city offices where a primary is held was in May, for those where no primary is held, the deadline will be Tuesday.

Load comments