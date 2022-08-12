With the primary polls closed and results in, races going into the Minnesota general election and primary election are beginning to take shape. However, what will be on the ballot in November is not yet set, as there is still one more filing deadline between now and November.
Tuesday, August 16 is the deadline for candidates to file for school district offices, township offices, and for some city offices—the filing deadline for city offices where a primary is held was in May, for those where no primary is held, the deadline will be Tuesday.
In ISD #834, the Stillwater Area School District, there are five open seats that will be on the ballot in November. Four openings are for four-year terms, with a special election to fill a two-year vacancy. As of Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, three candidates had filed to run for the four-year School Board Member at Large seat, Jessica L Johnson, Eva Lee and Pete Kelzenberg, who is currently serving on the school board. Nobody had yet filed to run in the special election.
There are a number of open seats in communities throughout the area as well. In Bayport, Mayor and two Council Member at Large positions are up for election. In Baytown Township Town Supervisor Seat 3 and Town Supervisor Seat 4 are open. In Grant two Councilmember at Large seats are up for election. In Lakeland there are two Councilmember at Large seats as well. Marine on St. Croix will vote on Mayor and two Councilmember at Large positions. Oak Park Heights has two Council Member at Large seats up for election. Lake Elmo has two Council Member at Large seats. Lake St. Croix Beach votes on Mayor and two Council Member at Large seats. And Stillwater Township votes on Town Supervisor Seat 1 and Town Supervisor Seat 2.
Some of the open seats already have candidates who have filed, but many have yet to see any filings. You can find the most up-to-date information on which seats are open and who has filed on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
