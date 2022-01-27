After pushing through a Jan. 20 meeting where audience members continually tried to interrupt the discussion, the Stillwater Area Public Schools board approved, on a 5-1 vote, a mask mandate at the high school.
The mandate started on Monday, Jan. 24, at Stillwater Area High School and is expected to be in place until a consistent, downward trend of cases occurs over several weeks, the district’s website states. The board will revisit the issue at its next board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 3.
A mask mandate has been in effect at the elementary and middle schools since the start of the school year. District administration asked the board to enact the directive to include the high school because of surging cases due to the omicron variant.
Board member Tina Riehle was the sole dissenting vote. She also voted against the face covering order for elementary education when the board voted on that issue in September.
“There’s so much going on here wrong today, and once you start giving away your freedoms and your liberties, you don’t get them back,” Riehle said on Jan. 20, which drew crowd applause. “I went through this bit already with this whole administration and this board in August, and gave all my reasons for voting against the mask mandates. You chose to implement this on our children; it has devastating consequences.”
Riehle stated that elementary school students are the highest percentage of district learners contracting COVID. She said the high schoolers are getting it less and currently have the option to wear a mask if they choose.
“It is not our responsibility as a board, and it is not our responsibility as an administration to force people into doing something that is against their self interest,” she said.
Riehle claimed that the administration was not passing the mandate for the health of kids, but instead to receive American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds by enacting the mandate.
The ESSER funds have specific requirements districts need to put in place.
“None of this is for the wellness of our students, it’s for money the district receives,” Riehle said.
Board member Vivian Votava disagreed. She noted that the reason there are more COVID-19 cases in the elementary school than at the high school is because more students are vaccinated at the high school due to, in part, that vaccines were approved for that age group earlier.
“The kids should be masked,” Votava said.
She said the mandate should be in effect for at least four weeks so the district can see three weeks of decreasing cases, which is what district officials recommended during a presentation, held before the vote, about the current COVID-19 situation.
“If we revote in two weeks we won’t have that (data),” Votava said, referring to the board discussing it again on Feb. 3. “It’s not a bad thing for children to understand you do something to help the whole community — even if it’s a little uncomfortable.”
This comment drew shouts from audience members.
The board asked for comments from the board’s two student representatives. One audience member shouted as the students were speaking.
Stillwater Area High School senior Ella Spitzer said that she doesn’t like wearing masks, but that while she preferred having the choice, she was in favor of a mandate if it keeps students learning in person.
“I’m not going to lie and say I wear them to school all the time right now, but if it means we can stay in school and not go online, I’d go to school in a hazmat suit,” Spitzer said. “I just think the most important thing is not going (to school) online because that’s like the absolute worst thing for all of our mental health.”
The other student rep Amelia Bretl agreed with her colleague that she hates wearing masks, but also favored a mandate if it keeps the district from resorting to eLearning.
“I think that going online would be awful,” Bretl said. “I know I slept through most of my classes when I was online, and I didn’t learn anything.”
Many audience members shouted in disagreement with the students after they were done speaking.
Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt noted that they don’t have the same level of technology as when the district first went to distance learning at the height of the pandemic in 2020, and it would be hard to switch to a remote-learning model with the district’s current technology.
Board member Bev Petrie voted in favor of the mandate, but was a little torn on the issue.
“About a week ago I was thinking it was about time to lift the mask mandate at elementary schools,” Petrie said. “We’re now in a situation where pretty much all of our students can get vaccinated if they wish, and they have the opportunity to wear a mask if they want to. So there is that ability to protect yourself, which was not the situation a year ago.”
“Now we find ourselves in a very difficult situation with the omicron variant,” she continued. “The transmission is just skyrocketing.”
Board member Katie Hockert also supported the mask mandate.
“I know this is not a silver bullet that’s going to perfectly keep us out of (implementing) more measures down the road,” Hockert said, “but it does seem like it is a reasonable ask at this point when the numbers are skyrocketing. It’s hopefully going to give us another tool to keep our kids in school.”
She noted as the numbers decrease, the board can start repealing restrictions.
Board member Pete Kelzenberg said there were solid points made on both sides.
“I respect both sides of the issue because where they’re coming from they mean what they’re saying,” he said.
Kelzenberg said however he would lean on the administration’s recommendation.
“They’re asking for a few weeks, and I’m willing to give administration a few weeks,” Kelzenberg said.
Response to audience conduct
A couple of community members sent emails to the Stillwater Police Department, board members, county commissioners and the Gazette asking why the police didn’t intervene as the writers characterized the audience members as unruly.
The Gazette contacted police chief Brian Mueller and he responded that there was not a crime committed, and he repeated what he said in September when this issue arose at the start of the school year.
“What we have explained is for us to act we need a crime to be committed,” Mueller said. “We’re not there to keep order. That is up to the board chair. Last Thursday, a crime was not committed.”
Alison Sherman was voted board chair at the board’s first meeting of the year on Jan. 7. It was her third meeting at the helm.
COVID update
Before the vote, interim superintendent Lansfeldt and assistant superintendent Jennifer Cherry gave an update on the current COVID situation.
“I am the first to say I do not like wearing a mask,” Lansfeldt said while holding a face covering in her right hand and not wearing it on her face, “they can be uncomfortable; they can inhibit you interacting with people seeing expressions, but right now we are not health experts, we are in the field of education so we need to rely on our experts.”
As of Jan. 13, the seven day case rate per 100,000 people within zip codes residing in the SAPS district was 1,667, assistant superintendent Jennifer Cherry said. The 14-day case rate per 10,000 people was 24.6.
“Both of these are an upward trend higher than we have ever seen in the past,” Cherry said.
Cherry pointing to a line graph noted there was a spike after the Thanksgiving holiday, but started trending downward and looking OK, but then the rates skyrocketed.
“About the same time the omicron variant was showing up, that is when you see the spike,” Cherry said.
Other stats from around the district follow the same trends.
As for the completed vaccination status, 45.6% of all elementary students are vaccinated; 64% of all middle schoolers and 71% of high school students.
To keep schools operating, staff are combining classrooms and using principals to fill in when substitute teachers are unavailable at the elementary school level. While at the middle and high school level the district is combining classes with paraprofessionals providing supervision. Lansfedlt said the district was requesting the mandate as another way to keep the doors open.
“We have made a commitment to our students, families and staff that our priority will be to keep the doors open at our schools,” Lansfeldt said. “We know after the past two years during the pandemic how important it is to provide an in-person learning model for our students.”
With about 5% of all high school students and staff reporting positive cases of COVID since the winter break, these numbers are what led district administration to pass the face covering directive at SAHS to help keep the doors open.
School calendar approved
The Stillwater Area Public Schools board approved the 2022-2023 school calendar has been approved by the school board. The school year will begin the week before Labor Day, and feature the staggered starts provided in recent years to help students get familiar with new schools and/or classrooms. The first day of school for students will be:
Aug. 29 for grades 6 & 9
Aug. 30 for grades 7, 8, 10-12
Sept. 6 for K-5 (Ready, Set, Go conferences would be held Aug. 29 - Sept. 1)
The calendar provides an extra day off prior to Thanksgiving in November and two full weeks off for winter break. Spring break will be held March 20-24 and the school year will end on June 7.
