Tuesday, August 16 was the deadline for candidates to file for school district offices, township offices, and for some city offices—the filing deadline for city offices where a primary is held was in May, for those where no primary is held, the deadline was Tuesday.

In ISD #834, the Stillwater Area School District, there are five open seats that will be on the ballot in November. Four openings are for four-year terms, with a special election to fill a two-year vacancy.

