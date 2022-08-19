Tuesday, August 16 was the deadline for candidates to file for school district offices, township offices, and for some city offices—the filing deadline for city offices where a primary is held was in May, for those where no primary is held, the deadline was Tuesday.
In ISD #834, the Stillwater Area School District, there are five open seats that will be on the ballot in November. Four openings are for four-year terms, with a special election to fill a two-year vacancy.
For the four Member at Large seats, those with four-year terms, seven candidates have filed: Mark Bezdicek, Jessica L Johnson, Pete Kelzenberg, Eva Lee, Alison Sherman, Philip St. Ores and Andrew Thelander. Pete Kelzenberg is currently a member of the Stillwater Area School Board and Alison Sherman is currently the Board Chair.
For the special election to fill a two-year Member at Large seat, two candidates have filed: Lawrence A. Becking and Beverly Petrie. Beverly Petrie is currently a school board member.
In Bayport, one person filed to run for Mayor, Michele Hanson, and four people have filed for two Council Member at Large seats, John C. Dahl, Trischa Heitman-Ochs, Katie Hill and Eric J Larson.
Baytown Township has two town supervisor seats open, with three candidates filing in all. Avis Peters filed to run for Town Supervisor Seat 3 and Aaron Bye and John Fellegy filed for Town Supervisor Seat 4.
In Grant there are two Council Member at Large seats open, and two candidates running, Jeff Giefer and John Rog.
Lake Elmo will have four candidates competing for two Council Member at Large seats this fall: Susan Dunn, Matthew Hirn, Lisa M McGinn and John Murphy.
Joe Paiement, who is currently mayor, is the sole candidate running to be Mayor of Lakeland, where two Council Member at Large seats are in play. The four candidates for those seats are Arretta Eggleston, David Millard, Michael J Thron and Taylor P Vaillancourt.
In Lakeland Shores there is another mayoral race with just one candidate. John Bischoff is the sole candidate to file. No competition in the race for two Council Member at Large seats, where Timothy Hatten and Ann Jacobs were the only two to file.
Marine on St. Croix bucks the trend of uncontested mayoral races, where Lon Pardun will face off against incumbent Kevin Nyenhuis.
For the two Council Member at Large seats open, there are three candidates for voters to choose from: Charlie Anderson, Dana Vannen Anderson and William (Bill) Miller.
Oak Park Heights has two Council Member at Large seats and two candidates: Carly Johnson and Michael Liljegren.
In Scandia we see another uncontested mayoral race, with incumbent Christine Maefsky as the sole filer.
There is a relatively crowded field for Scandia’s two Council Member at Large seats, with five candidates filing: Donald Baber, Jerry Cusick, Lori Lavin, Michael Lubke, Christopher Massicotte Johnson.
In Stillwater Township there are two open Town Supervisor seats. Alan Robbins-Fenger is the sole candidate for Seat 1.
No candidate filed to run for Town Supervisor Seat 2. With no candidate on the ballot, that seat will be determined by write-in. If no one emerges as winner through the write-in process, or of no write-in candidate accepts, the town board will appoint someone to the seat.
