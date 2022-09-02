It’s finally here, the first day of school. Classes started this week for high schoolers and middle schoolers in the Stillwater Area School District and the first day for elementary school students is just around the corner, Tuesday, September 6. This year the district will see some new faces in administration, a new contractor for the buses and changes to the school nutrition program. Here are some things to keep in mind going into the new school year.
Bussing
Director of Operations Mark Drommerhausen said in a recent school board meeting that the district’s new transportation provider, Schmitty & Sons, had been able to secure enough equipment and drivers to run 79 routes during the coming school year, a return to pre-pandemic levels.
With current resources, students in pre-K to 5th grade who live .5 miles or more from school will be eligible for busing, with students in grades 6-12, living one mile or more from their school being eligible. Students in grades pre-K through 8 will be signed up automatically for busing; high school students who require busing will need to sign up through the district. Families of high school students wishing to sign up for busing in the fall can call 651-351-8377.
There will be a delay in the rollout of the district’s MyStop app which, when it is up and running, families will be able to use to track their school bus. The tablets needed to address connectivity issues so that the app can run as intended have been ordered, but due to a backlog are not expected until November or December.
According to a statement on the district’s website: “Once installed, the tablets will replace paper route sheets bus drivers use and provide turn-by-turn directions - a much safer way for them to navigate unfamiliar routes. Tablets will also provide a fast and efficient way to identify who is riding the bus and to ensure students make it safely to school and home. The new system will also improve the MyStop app, making it more reliable for families to know where their school bus is located and what time it is expected at their stop.”
Lunches
After two years, the USDA has ended pandemic related funding for school lunches, which means that school meals are no longer free for all students, though federal funding provides free breakfast for kindergartners. The cost for school meals varies depending on the meal, the student’s grade level and other factors, though meal pricing will increase by 20 cents for the coming school year. Specific pricing information is available on the district’s website. Free and reduced lunches are still available to families in the district who qualify. If you think that your family would qualify, you can fill out an online application, or download a printable version from the district’s website.
Covid Protocols
SASD is not requiring masks. Students who test positive to COVID-19 are required to quarantine for five days. For a full run-down of when to quarantine and for how long you can visit https://www.stillwaterschools.org/services/health-services#fs-panel-22689.
New Administrators
Dr. Michael Funk begins his first year as Superintendent for the Stillwater Area School District. He comes to Stillwater from Albert Lea, where he was superintendent for 17 years. According to the district website, Funk holds to three core beliefs: “expect the best; do the right thing; and do what is best for kids.”
Malinda Lansfeldt will step in as the new principal of Brookview Elementary. Lansfeldt served as interim superintendent for the district for much of the COVID-19 pandemic, and before that she was principal at five different Stillwater area elementary schools, Afton-Lakeland, Lily Lake, Withrow, Andersen and Marine.
Kyle Kane starts his new job as principal of Oak-Land Middle School in Lake Elmo. He was the assistant principal previously.
Dr. Josh Krebs is the new principal at Stillwater Middle School. This is his first year in Stillwater.
Chromebooks
Following the district’s recently approved technology levy, students will have access to Chromebooks to use at school and at home as part of a 1:1 initiative. Those Chromebooks will roll out through the fall, with students in grades 6-12 having their issued in October or November, according to the district website. Students in grades 2-5 will have access to Chromebooks in classrooms and at home as needed, and students in K-1 will have access to iPads in their classrooms. According to the district: “The goal of the 1:1 initiative is to increase students’ communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity. The technology will be used to support learning as appropriate, and students will still use traditional textbooks, reading books, and other physical classroom materials.”
Safety
According to the district’s website, “We recognize that many families are concerned about safety as students prepare to return to school. Safety is a top concern for school staff, as well. We know kids cannot learn if they do not feel safe, and we are committed to ensuring our buildings remain safe and welcoming places for all of our students. Our school district has been working closely with Washington County Emergency Response and local first responders for the past several years. Together we review school emergency plans, train staff, practice safety drills with students, and increase security in our buildings.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.