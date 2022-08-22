At the Stillwater Area School District’s August 11 School Board Meeting, the board heard from representatives of Franke and Fiorella and Orman Guidance Inc., two companies who put together a Market Research Project for the district to better understand the concerns of parents, students, staff and other district stakeholders.
Director of Communications, Carissa Keister, who introduced the representatives during her report to the board, said, “We were trying to better understand our community and their perception of the school district, and why do people make the educational choices that they make. We know that there are more and more choices for our students and our families and we wanted to better understand how we can meet our families’ needs, where maybe we’re missing the mark, and from a communications standpoint, some of it is even messaging. What do we need to be talking about that will really resonate with people.”
Keister noted that the last time the district conducted a similar research project was in 2014, when one of the major concerns for community members was class and school size. Respondents in 2014 said that they felt students were “getting lost in the shuffle,” in the high school in particular, and as a result, Keister said, the district implemented a number of programs designed to create “smaller learning communities.”
Deb Fiorella from Franke and Fiorella and Rosemary Sundin from Orman Guidance, Inc. presented their findings to the board.
The study involved and online survey of staff, parents, teachers and other members of the community, as well as collecting responses from a number of different focus groups. All told, 1,011 people filled out the online survey. “That says a lot about how people want to be involved in the district,” Sundin said.
Of the study, Sundin noted that there was “a lot more agreement than disagreement.” And that, “Most parents have good feelings overall.” Teachers garnered high praise from respondents, especially teachers from Pre-K to 4. The study also found that Stillwater Area Schools’ athletic programs serve to rally the community, though a significant number of respondents noted that there may be too much focus on athletics, and that more attention could be paid to the arts as well.
A common concern for respondents, parents in particular, was academics. The study found 72% of parents said that academics were most important to them and, Fiorella said, a significant number indicated that academics were a “cause for concern.” And many said, of the board, that they were concerned about a general lack of transparency where school closings were concerned in particular, and many indicated that they felt there was a need for stability in district leadership.
In their focus groups, Sundin and Fiorella found that, for parents, some words and topics that that came up when discussing successes over the last year included, “in-person,” “socialization,” “friendships, connections” and “grades/test-scores.” For staff, common responses included, “in-person,” “teamwork,” “transition from COVID” and “support.” For students those words included, “teachers,” “graduation,” “arts,” “honors” and “relationships.” Sundin and Fiorella noted that the effects of COVID can be seen in all of these.
In those same focus groups, when talking about concerns, some common words that came up for parents were “busing,” “politics,” “bullying” and “masks.” For staff, concerns included, “leadership,” “burnout,” “mental health,” “behavior” and “division in the community.” For students they were, “diversity,” “support,” “administration” and “bullying.”
One thing that Sundin and Fiorella noted was that there was a disconnect between parent and student and staff concerns, surrounding two topics in particular. The first was diversity and inclusion and the second was school size.
Regarding school size, Sundin told the board, “Frankly, the size of the school is less of a big deal to the kids than it is to the parents. The parents are worried that their child that’s in the middle of the stream is going to get lost and the kids that are struggling a little bit are really going to get lost. But the kids themselves, when they get into the High School, at first they’re like ‘Oh my gosh this is so…’ but they learn to adapt quickly and for them it’s not as big of a deal.”
Survey results showed that a “desire to give children a broader world-view is very important to 56% of parents versus 77% of students and 73% of staff.” And that “having a diverse mix of cultures reflected in the teacher/staff population is very important for 41% of parents compared to 71% of students and 63% of staff.”
Board member Katie Hockert asked of those results, “Is this a normal trend, where it feels like there’s a little gap between what the parents are thinking and what the staff and students are desiring?”
Sundin said that it was. “We can tell you that these numbers are pretty consistent with what we see (in other districts),” she said.
Board Chair Alison Sherman noted that, “Adults aren’t in our schools on a daily basis, and with COVID they haven’t been volunteering.”
Sundin told the board, “To be blunt, in order for students to really feel supported, they want to work with people that look like them and that includes teachers and staff and guidance counselors.” And added, “I’m not at all surprised to see the numbers are higher from the people experiencing it as opposed to the people who are at home just hearing about it.”
As part of the report, the board was offered nine recommendations moving forward. Many of the recommendations addressed messaging from the district. The first recommendation suggested that the district “Engage with and heal the community. Start by sharing key research findings with leadership, staff, parents and community.”
Others included, “Hold a series of Town Hall meetings for staff,” and “Engage the community to co-create what’s next for the district.”
Regarding the first recommendation, board member Beverly Petrie asked the group do clarify what was meant by “align the school board,” to which they responded that the community wanted to see the school board address divisiveness.
Board member Pete Kelzenberg asked, “What sticks out as unique to Stillwater that’s different from other districts?”
Rosemary Sundin said that there were several things. “One is, the percentage of families that are here for the whole experience, pre-K all the way through senior year, that’s a pretty high number. Also, the people who graduate from Stillwater and come back here to work, or come back here to raise their families I think is really something.” Another, she said, was, “Having that sense of community with teachers and staff.” And added, “There is a sense of community in Stillwater that really, in the words of one of the respondents, reminded him of a Mr. Rogers, where you know the police officer, you might take the kids on a field trip to the post office, you don’t get to do that in city schools.”
Board member Anne Porbeni said, “We know what we have, but for those that are leaving, do you have any sense of why?”
Sundin told the board, “Academics is first. Another is If a parent has an affinity for (another school, like) St. Croix Prep. The class sizes for parents, again it’s a bigger deal for parents than it is for students, but parents are leaving because they feel that their kid is going to get lost in the shuffle. And another reason, and this is very very important, is that so much of it centers around, where do the parents work, how are we getting the kids to school, can the kids walk, can they bike? What do we have to do to get the kids to school? And if it’s too much, they’re going to go to a school district where it’s an easier path to get the kids to school.”
Board member Hockert later returned to the issue of academics. “What in the academics realm are people most concerned about?”
“What kept coming up again and again and again is what’s going on with the third graders,” Sundin said. “They are the ones that got hit hardest during COVID.” She added, “A surprising number of parents knew the statistic for what’s happening with the literacy at the third grade level, that’s something like 58%.”
Board Chair Sherman then noted that 58% was a recommended “smart goal,” set originally because it was achievable, after so much disruption. “Certainly it’s not the goal of anyone in the district,” she said. “I would say that as a district we can be talking about different benchmarks for achievement probably more with our families, because the MCA is but one, and I think we’ve talked about that in the past. Where are kids coming in? And then where are they when they’re leaving? And what’s that growth? I think a lot of this is just communication and messaging and being more proactive with our families.”
Other business
The board also voted to approve new custodial contracts which include, step movement for each year; family medical insurance with district contributions 85% and 100% for single coverage; fully paid dental; salary increases of 1.5% in year 1, 2.75% in year 2, plus an extra $1 per step; and 403B match increase to 3.5% in second year. Superintendent Dr. Michael Funk noted that this would require $207,306 new money, which Funk said “is within the budget.” The new contract was approved by a 5-0 vote.
The board also agreed to change meeting formats so that all meetings would start at 6:30 p.m., with one meeting each month set aside for workshops and learning sessions (which traditionally have taken place at 3:30, before regular business meetings) and would include a consent agenda and the option to vote on new business if necessary. The second monthly meeting, then, would address regular business.
The change is intended to cut down on the length of meetings and address board fatigue. Superintendent Funk, who brought the idea before the board, also said it would improve participation from the community.
Regarding the change, board member Beverly Petrie said, “I think we have worked hard over the last year and a half to try to be a little bit more efficient with our meetings. We’ve gotten away from the idea of board members talking endlessly and arguing back and forth and back and forth and back and forth like it’s a ping-pong game. And I think this is another step in the direction of becoming more efficient in how we conduct the district’s business, so I would like to see us try this and see where it goes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.