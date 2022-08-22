At the Stillwater Area School District’s August 11 School Board Meeting, the board heard from representatives of Franke and Fiorella and Orman Guidance Inc., two companies who put together a Market Research Project for the district to better understand the concerns of parents, students, staff and other district stakeholders.

Director of Communications, Carissa Keister, who introduced the representatives during her report to the board, said, “We were trying to better understand our community and their perception of the school district, and why do people make the educational choices that they make. We know that there are more and more choices for our students and our families and we wanted to better understand how we can meet our families’ needs, where maybe we’re missing the mark, and from a communications standpoint, some of it is even messaging. What do we need to be talking about that will really resonate with people.”

