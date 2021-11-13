Independent School District 834 will be changing elementary school attendance boundaries in the south to address growth in that portion of the district.
District staff presented the Stillwater Area Public Schools board three options to choose from in a work session on Nov. 4. Stillwater Area Public Schools Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt the board has a tough job figuring out how to address this issue.
“We’ve been talking about the need to adjust boundaries for quite some time, and regardless of which option is eventually selected there will be families and students moved from schools they know and love,” Lansfeldt said. “This is always a heart-wrenching process, and the board will have to make some very difficult decisions.”
As many as 700 students from across the district could be impacted in some way as the district plans shift boundaries for the 2022-2023 school year, SAPS’ website states.
The district is in the process of gathering input from the community, and the district’s boundary committee will present its recommendation to the school board on Nov. 18, with a final vote expected on Dec. 9.
Families impacted by boundary changes will be notified of their new school assignments in mid-December. Boundary changes will be implemented for the 2022-2023 school year.
All of the options would also impact almost 180 open and alternate enrollment students, the district website states. Those students will be assigned to the school within their attendance area and would have to re-apply for open and alternate enrollment based on availability (with the exception of students in the Gifted and Talented Education program, Amigos Unidos, and other site-based cluster programs).
