Coming out of the current fiscal year, Stillwater Area Public Schools is forecasting a $4.7 million gap between general fund revenues and expenditures.
Updated figures given to the school board May 13 show that the district now expects its general fund expenditures for 2020-2021 to be $116.9 million and for revenues to come in around $112.2 million, creating a gap of $4.7 million that will be bridged with money in the fund’s reserves.
John Thein, finance director for SAPS, said that the $10 million more that SAPS is projected to spend this year over last year (an increase of 9.4% from last year’s outlay of $106.9 million) was “a significant amount” but that this increase was driven in large part by the contract payouts of a late settlement and by pandemic-related expenses that included an extensive technology investment.
On the other side of the equation, this year’s revenues were revised down from an originally anticipated $113.3 million when the board made its adopted budget last June. Much of the adjustment was made for declining enrollment that was not fully offset by the extra influx of federal dollars that came in the form of coronavirus relief money.
“This year, every day, it seemed that there was another twist or turn that happened along the way,” Thein told school board members May 13.
Although final enrollment figures are not typically known until fall, current estimates have translated into a financial loss for the district of about $3.2 million. On the flip side, SAPS received about $2.6 million through last year’s CARES package.
The CARES Act is a roughly $2 trillion economic relief bill passed by Congress in March, and signed into law by former President Donald Trump on March 27.
But more federal dollars are coming. An additional $2.94 million has been allocated to the district through subsequent relief packages.
That money was not included in the updated review of SAPS’ general fund because the district still needed to apply for it, Thein said. Additional money tied to those funds is currently held up at the state legislature and so not included in the projections.
Also not included in projected revenues was the $984,000 in committed funds that the school board had previously earmarked for technology.
Because these funds could be put aside for the coming year instead, the idea being to first use up any dollars the district receives through relief packages, they were left out of the projections, said Thein.
Technology (and the support for it) cost the district $4.81 million this year, a nearly 95% increase over last year’s $2.47 million. Without a tech levy, the impact hit the district’s general fund.
“I feel like other districts with a tech levy were probably a little bit prepared for some of these COVID costs, and ours came out of our general fund,” board member Alison Sherman said.
SAPS has been considering asking for a tech levy this fall.
Other areas that saw an increase in spending this year were administration and instruction.
Thein said that the superintendent buyout and what he called “significant” legal costs for it explained some of the additional $455,000 that was spent on administration this year.
Additional teaching staff, including both regular and vocational, came to an extra $3.68 million over the previous year.
By Thein’s calculations and barring any additional funding prior to the end of the fiscal year June 30, a $4.7 million reserve transfer to bridge the gap in revenues and expenditures would leave the general fund’s unassigned balance at $5.7 million. That reserve fund had been sitting at $10.4 million end of last fiscal year, but that figure was also “artificially inflated” and “premature,” officials say, due to the late settlement of contracts that meant associated costs were carried into the current fiscal year.
“We forget that the fund balance, the amount of money that we had, last year was inflated because nothing was done,” said board member Annie Porbeni. “(That balance) wasn’t real.” Porbeni said that looking only at the numbers and not their context could be “a little bit misleading.”
“A lot of our fund balance was really built on not paying salaries during that period of time,” Thein agreed. Thein said the cost of the settlement, whose parameters were set in 2019 but not settled until this spring, was expected to be about $5 million over the next two years.
About a month from now, SAPS will be approving a budget for the 2021-2022 school year, and school officials indicated they are hopeful that enrollment will bounce back.
“We’re hoping that these kids are going to show back up at our door,” said Thein, commenting that as the current school year has progressed, enrollment already seemed to be creeping back up.
