Vault testing kits are currently available. The saliva test kits can be taken home and returned to Oak-Land or Stillwater Middle Schools before 10 am on Tuesdays or Thursdays to be delivered to the testing laboratory.
The district has also ordered a supply of BinaxNOW over-the-counter at-home testing kits. The district expects to receive these rapid-results nasal swab tests in the next month and will offer them to students as soon as they become available.
