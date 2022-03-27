Stillwater Area Public Schools Finance Director John Thein updated the board on the district’s budget outlook for the 2022-23 school year.
The district’s total expenditures are projected to be about $160 million. While the district has budgeted approximately $159 million creating a shortfall of about $1.3 million.
“Almost every district in the state is experiencing shortfalls into the next year,” Thein said. “Looking ahead I’m very pleased about what’s happened in Stillwater looking ahead to 22-23.”
The district is 66.7% through its budget year.
Thein will present district expenditures to the board each month until the end of the budget year,, and will compare them to spending in the previous year. As of March 2021 the district had spent approximately $61 million or 53.6% of its budget
One concern Thein brought to the board is in the service area. The district is spending more on services. Those costs included non-licensed custodial, transportation and utilities. One reason for the increase in utilities is the rising costs of heating — especially with a million and a half square feet in the district.
“A big chunk of that is in fossil fuels, natural gas, heating and electricity,” Thein said. “I am concerned about spending. My message to our team and staff is: ‘If you don’t need it — and it’s not absolutely necessary — we would rather you not, because what you don’t spend now, we can spend down the road, and use it for getting by later on.”
Tech spending is down this year because SAPS had to invest in tech because of the pandemic.
“Tech supplies are going to show a sharp decrease, and the reason for that is that we used our ESSER funds last year to buy technology,” Thein said. “We were in a situation where we were doing distance learning.”
Capital outlay was increased a bit because of an unexpected expense that came up from the Brookview expansion project.
Another aspects the board should keep in mind are contract negotiations,
“We have not finished our contract negotiations yet, and that has kind of held up this process,” Thein said.
Generally, budget officials would start work on the numbers in the fall, but Stillwater there was an election for a budget referendum.
“So that kind of put that on hold,” Thein said. “In December we were doing the levy and getting that all in place, and before you knew it we were waiting for negotiations and that’s taken a little longer.”
The board should take into account enrollment.
“Enrollment numbers were a nice little surprise for us,” Thein said. “Our enrollment was a little better than we anticipated when we were setting up the budget.”
The high rate of inflation is putting stress on the district’s budget. Inflation is at 7.9% overall from the year before.
Other budget issues the board should be aware of are transportation, substitutes, and lawsuits.
“Substitutes are really a big issue,” Thein said, “and I just want to remind you that COVID has changed everything for many school districts.”
With 10-day and five-day quarantines, it’s taking more substitute power to cover when a teacher is out with COVID-19.
Utilities are running about $400,000 more than last year.
There was an 11% bump in special education — the district is spending about $10 million more in that area.
“Our enrollment has dipped a little bit, but families who have children that need special services options of going elsewhere are probably not available to them,” Thein said. “So what happens is special education is put under more pressure than it has been in the past, and we’re providing services to a larger percentage of our student population than we have in the past.”
There are some revenues from The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding that haven’t been recorded yet.
“If need be there are some other things we can do to help that final adjustment,” Thein said.
Thein recommended that the board move forward by establishing the 2021-22 budget, complete all ESSER budget adjustments, move forward on the 2022-23 preliminary budget, continue with teacher negotiations, reduce expenditures and reduce staffing to match enrollment — for example by using attrition to not replace retiring staff members when possible.
“Our referendum was passed and that’s going to generate, conservatively, $2.7 (million), I think it will generate a little more because enrollment is looking a little better,” Thein said. “The tech levy is going to allow us to have $2.8 (million) available that was used for technology that we can now use to help support our programming and staff. Our state aid is going to have an increase as well.
“When you add those together, we will have about $6.7 million more next year,” Thein said. “Now, we will lose some ESSER funds. Enrollment could be an issue, but I’m very optimistic about the revenue that we’ll receive.”
Next year’s numbers don’t’ fix the shortfall for the current school year, so Thein recommended reducing expenditures.
With the high cost of utilities, Board member Bev Petrie asked SAPS Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt if the district is doing anything to “put a brake on some of those costs? Are you turning the thermostats down?”
“We are sure going to start,” Lansfeldt responded. “We are researching where the biggest hit is coming from. We’re going back beyond just this last year.”
Board chair Alison Sherman noted that when they asked the community to pass to operational levies, they made it clear that even though there was an increase in funding it did not guarantee future cuts.
“I think when we were talking about the levy, we were very honest about what it was going to cover,” Sherman said. “It was plugging in some of those holes that have hurt the district, but in that moment: ‘who could have seen the inflation?”
She noted that the increase in funding from the operational levy — that voters passed in November 2021 — aren’t available in the 2021 budget.
“Even in next year’s budget it will be a challenge,” Sherman noted.
