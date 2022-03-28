The Stillwater Area Public Schools board of directors selected seven finalists to interview for the district’s permanent superintendent position after the board’s meeting on March 24. The finalists are: Edward Bennett, Former Principal, Omaha Central High School, Nebraska, John Bezek, Principal, Prior Lake High School, Mike Funk, Superintendent, Albert Lea Area Schools, Malinda Lansfeldt, Interim Superintendent, Stillwater Area Schools, Noel Schmidt, Superintendent, Rock Ridge Public Schools, Virginia, Eric Schneider, Chief Academic Officer, EdIncites, Chanhassen, Steve Troen, Director of Teaching and Learning, Rosemount-Apple Valley-EaganDistrict 196, Rosemount.
The finalists were selected from a pool of 18 applicants based on criteria established by the school board with feedback from the community, according to the district’s website.
The school board scheduled interviews for the finalists beginning at 5:30 p.m. on both Monday, March 28 and Tuesday, March 29.
All interviews will be held in the boardroom at the Oak Park Building, 8355 Osman Ave. N., Stillwater, and are open to the public. Interviews will not be livestreamed, but will be recorded and posted to the district’s website on Wednesday, March 30.
The second round of finalist interviews are scheduled for April 7, and the board expects to approve a contract for a permanent superintendent on April 14.
