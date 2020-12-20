Street names in Stillwater are sometimes named for individuals important in the communities past. If one is walking along the levee, you will notice the name of the street is “Bloomer Way,” named for Civil War veteran Samuel Bloomer.
Bloomer was born in Switzerland in 1835. He came to the United States with his family in 1846 and settled in St. Louis. Two years later, the Bloomers came to Stillwater.
When the Civil War broke out, then Minnesota Governor Alexander Ramsey was in Washington D.C. Ramsey went to President Abraham Lincoln and volunteered one thousand Minnesotans, or one regiment, to defend the North. Minnesota, a state for only three years, was the first to answer Lincoln’s call for volunteers.
Of that First Minnesota Regiment, Company B was from the Stillwater area mainly from the local militia called the “Stillwater Guards,” and among the one hundred or so men that formed Company B included Sam Bloomer.
After the Battle of Fair Oaks, Bloomer was detailed as one of the Regiments color guards. He was promoted from Corporal to Color Sergeant and carried the colors (regimental flag) through the following engagements: Savage Station; Glendale; White Oak Swamp; Malvern Hill; South Mountain and Antietam.
He was wounded twice during the war. The first time was at the first Battle of Bull Run where he was shot in the head — but only a grazing blow. The second time was when he was carrying the colors at Antietam.
He was shot in the leg, and he laid on the battlefield for three nights, two of them behind enemy lines. When he was discovered, he was taken to the field hospital where the surgeons removed his leg. Bloomer was then discharged on Dec. 6, 1862. However, on Aug. 1, 1863, Lincoln appointed him lieutenant in the Veteran’s Reserve Corps, also known as the “invalid corps.”
He served there until he mustered out on Sept. 19, 1866.
He was married twice. First in Evansville, Indiana, on Dec. 12, 1863. In his first marriage, he had four children: Alice, Charles, Grace and Ernest. Bloomer again married, after a divorce of his wife, on Oct. 7, 1882 to Miss Nellie Presnell
of Stillwater.
After the war, Bloomer returned to Stillwater. He worked as a wall guard at the State Prison, and then was elected Washington County Treasurer in 1888, and served six years in the courthouse on Zion’s Hill. Bloomer also became an inventor, receiving a patent for his “Cloth Holder” on Feb. 15, 1898.
On June 14, 1905, Sam Bloomer once again carried the colors for the First Minnesota regiment, this time, from the old capitol building to the new one on Constitution Avenue in St. Paul. The flags remain the capitol’s rotunda for all Minnesotan’s to see.
Bloomer was very active in the Grand Army of the Republic. He worked hard at creating a monument on the courthouse lawn that would remind people of those from this area who fought in the Civil War.
Even though his health was failing, Bloomer was chosen as the person to turn the first shovel full of sod from the site of the monument. When the monument was unveiled on April 27, 1917, it was Bloomer who did the unveiling.
On Oct. 4, 1917, one of
Stillwater’s bravest soldiers died at his home in Mahtomedi.
He had served his community, his county, and his nation without fail.
Bloomer’s life achievements have not gone unnoticed.
Back in the 1970s, Judge Howard Albertson became Sam Bloomer, going around to many civic organizations and celebrations dressed as Bloomer and telling his story. Albertson continued to portray Sam into the 21st century and only upon the death of Judge Albertson has the end of Bloomer’s story come – a span of more than 150 years. Bloomer is truly one of Stillwater’s “iconic” historical figures – and always will be as the street sign says.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
