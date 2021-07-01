The Zephyr will present a study in contrast this month — free family fun in the theatre parking lot on July 4 and a fancy fundraiser at a vineyard on July 12.
The Zephyr will host its annual Fourth of July celebration from noon to 5 p.m. on the holiday outside at the theatre, 601 Main St. N.
This will be the fifth year The Zephyr has invited the community to visit the theatre, slurp free root beer floats and enjoy some music.
Lift Bridge Brewing Company is supplying its signature root beer for the vanilla ice cream treat.
The summer cooler will be served from the newly renovated trolley car outside and at the bar inside the theatre. Note to adults: The cash bar will be serving grownup drinks, too.
Two members of Valley Chamber Chorale, a Stillwater-based women’s chorus, will sing patriotic songs at 1 p.m.
Then the Riverside Swing Band will play outside from 3 to 5 p.m. The popular band — with guitar, trumpet, saxophone, trombone, upright bass, drums, and four voices — got Zephyr audiences out of their chairs and onto the dance floor (er, parking lot) last year. The musicians will be back again with their modern take on vintage sounds of the Swing Era, the Fifties, rockabilly, blues and original music.
For an elegant evening filled with wine, hors d’oeuvres and entertainment, Zephyr supporters are invited to a Midsummer Night’s Fundraiser on July 12 at 7 Vines Vineyard in Dellwood.
This classy garden party will include a flight of wines from 7 Vines and appetizers from White Bear Lake-based Donatelli’s Italian restaurant.
The verdant setting will be decorated with lights and enhanced by dancers dressed as fairies and visual artists painting the landscape. Actors will perform snippets from Shakespeare’s comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Musicians will play Mendelson’s composition “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
“7 Vines is one of The Zephyr’s partners,” said Jessica Thienes, The Zephyr’s development director. The vineyard sponsored the ice bar at the Ice Palace Maze during winter and, this summer, will sponsor outdoor wine bars during onsite and offsite Zephyr events.
“Other partners are our patrons,” Thienes said. “We all know that a vibrant arts scene is an asset to the community. For The Zephyr to continue to provide a wide range of high-quality artistic opportunities — on stage, in schools, and even in our parking lot — the theatre relies on our patrons’ generous help.”
The Midsummer Night’s Fundraiser will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 12 at 7 Vines Vineyard, 101 MN-96, Dellwood. Tickets are $100 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org.
