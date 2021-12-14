Stillwater Area High School enacted a modified lockdown after a social media threat was made on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 14, but the school has returned to normal operations after law enforcement determined the threat was not credible.
“We have been working closely with law enforcement since the first report of the post on social media and at no point was there a legitimate threat to student safety,” SAHS Principal Rob Bach said in a letters to family. “Our modified lockdown has been lifted and we have resumed our school day.”
Many students left the building early and all those absences will be excused for the remainder of the day, Bach said in the letter.
“For students who remain at school, we will continue with our regular schedule and buses will transport them home as usual,” he said. “When social media threats are made it is crucial that your child report any knowledge of the source of the post or other posts of concern to school officials as soon as possible. This allows for an investigation to determine facts in an effort to dispel rumors that create a more difficult situation to manage.”
If you have information about the social media posts or other related concerns, contact the high school’s main office at 651-351-8040 or the Oak Park Heights Police Department at 651-439-4723.
