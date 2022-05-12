Stillwater Area High School was named one of the top high schools in the nation.

U.S. News and World Report analyzed data from more than 24,000 public high schools and ranked SAHS in the top 10% in the country and top 4% in Minnesota,

The rankings are based on six factors, including college readiness, curriculum, math and reading assessments, graduation rates, and how underserved students perform.

Stillwater ranked 1,833rd in the nation and 27th in Minnesota.

