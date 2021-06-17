Prom

Students pose for a photo during prom on Saturday, June 12.

 Courtesy of Vickey Weiss Photography

The Stillwater School District hosted a prom at Pony Stadium on Saturday, June 12.

While the original event called for masks to be worn and social distancing rules to be followed, Gov. Tim Walz removed all COVID-19 safety protocols and the annual dance looked more like normal this year — even if it was held a week after graduation. Tickets for the prom were only available to graduating seniors with any extra tickets going to junior guests of the senior class.

