18-year-old Soren Gabor, a Stillwater Area High School 2022 graduate, recently traveled overseas to Pontevico, Italy with a group of SAHS grads and exchange students. While there Gabor visited the site of his great-grandfather’s WWII plane crash and retrieved the plane’s remains.
AirCrashPo, an association of five researchers founded in 2007 with the goal of collecting news on air raids that took place between July 1944 and April 1945 in Po Valley discovered the plane’s relics. Gabor flew from the US to Pontevico to collect the pieces of the plane that drove his great-grandfather during the Second World War.
Gabor’s great-grandfather, John Thompson, was a member of the US Air Force during WWII. Shortly after his 21st birthday, Thompson went on a mission to bomb a bridge in Pontevico, Italy, a city one hour south of Russia. The bridge was used as an important transport location for Italian soldiers and their resources.
As he was flying over and releasing the bombs on the bridge, Thompson’s plane turned out to be too close to the detonation. As the plane began to crash, Thompson was able to evacuate and land the plane with minor injuries. Gabor’s great-grandfather woke up afterwards about 5-10 minutes away from Pontevico.
Following the crash, Thompson headed toward the mountains and came in contact with an Italian farm family that took him in for a few days. German soldiers on patrol came by and Thompson decided not to risk his life at that point and surrender. He was brought to a prisoner of war camp in Barth, Germany. When the war ended, Thompson was freed.
“The extent of what we knew about that experience was from what we learned from my great-grandfather,” said Soren Gabor. “Being able to go there and connect with the experience and bring back pieces of the airplane was a big deal for my family.”
Upon Gabor’s arrival, there was a small ceremony held by AirCrashPo. Also at the ceremony were two reporters, a local TV station worker, the Pontevico city mayor and the mayor of the neighboring city, as well as an Italian Air Force member.
Gabor received three remaining pieces of the aircraft and was gifted the history of Pontevico, which was a thick book from the mayor. The group also took a trip to the bridge which has since been rebuilt since the successful bombing destroyed it, as well as the farm where his grandfather had landed following the crash.
“It was a pretty profound experience seeing the actual place my grandfather had been decades before,” said Gabor.
“It was a vital part of my family history and the chance that my great-grandfather had made it out of that situation alive was not guaranteed so being able to go back to such a central element to my family history and connect with people who were involved with that decades later was valuable to myself, my grandparents and my family as a whole.”
Gabor is one of 11 students this year to graduate from Stillwater Area High School with an unweighted 4.0 GPA. Starting in the fall, he will attend the University of St. Thomas to study Electrical Engineering. He hopes to travel and study abroad a lot more in the future.
