18-year-old Soren Gabor, a Stillwater Area High School 2022 graduate, recently traveled overseas to Pontevico, Italy with a group of SAHS grads and exchange students. While there Gabor visited the site of his great-grandfather’s WWII plane crash and retrieved the plane’s remains.

AirCrashPo, an association of five researchers founded in 2007 with the goal of collecting news on air raids that took place between July 1944 and April 1945 in Po Valley discovered the plane’s relics. Gabor flew from the US to Pontevico to collect the pieces of the plane that drove his great-grandfather during the Second World War.

