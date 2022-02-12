Author Ryan Gale will be discussing everything from logs to legacies in a free presentation on his new book, “Shanty Boys: The Lumbermen of the Upper Midwest 1830-1940” at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Washington County Heritage Center, 1862 Greeley St. Also, musician Brian Miller of The Lost Forty will be performing Irish-influenced songs about Minnesota north woods history and folk-lore.
Shanty Boys books and The Lost Forty albums will be available for purchase at the event.
About Shanty Boys: The Lumbermen of the Upper Midwest 1830-1940:
“The lumbermen who cut and hauled the pine of the upper Midwest between 1830 and 1940 went by many names: lumberjacks, woodsmen, and shanty-boys because of the rough shanties they lived in. They endured severe cold, poor living conditions, and long isolation for little pay. Lumbermen were revered in their time as symbols of strength, ruggedness, and independence. “Shanty Midwest 1830-1940” offers a glimpse into the fascinating lives of those hard-working men and shows how they continue to impact our society.”
The event is free and for more information check www.wchsmn.org or call the Heritage Center at 651-439-2298.
Founded in 1934, the Washington County Historical Society is a donor-supported, nonprofit organization with more than 750 individual, family, and business members.
WCHS is supported by individual gifts, memberships, earned income, and foundation grants.
