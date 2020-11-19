The Stillwater Sunrise Rotary Club will be a hosting a Rotary Reindeer fundraiser by selling handmade wood-carved locally sourced reindeer made from birch. The proceeds will fund the local rotary’s community projects and also help fund global service projects. The reindeer:

• Rudolph, approximately 26 inches tall, costs $40 each

• Blitzen, approximately, 44, inches tall costs $75 each

• Mitzi (mother), approximately 30 inches tall, costs $60 each

• The family set of all three costs $160

For more information, or to order the reindeer, visit www.rotaryreindeer.com. Orders must be placed by Sunday, Nov. 22, and will be available for pick up on Saturday Dec. 5. Once in order is placed, buyers will receive an email confirming availability and the pickup location.

