“Rogue Narratives” is an exhibition about appreciating imperfections, embracing divergence and defying categorization. The exhibit featuring St. Croix Valley artists Michael DeMeglio, Peter Jadoonath and C. B. Murphy. Their work will be on view at the galleries at ArtReach St. Croix in Stillwater from Feb. 17 to March 26.
“This is a group of artists who share stories through their work in unconventional ways,” executive director of ArtReach St. Croix. “Michael, Peter and C. B. have evolving styles that are often a result of experimentation with various media and re-imagining personal vocabularies.”
DeMeglio’s acrylic abstracts are a result of immersing himself in the experience of painting and reflect his appreciation for imperfections and experimentation with various styles. Jadoonath combines pottery and illustration to create 3D drawings that each have a story to tell often with more than a touch of humor. Murphy, a self-described “rogue anthropologist,” uses manipulation of the human form and intertwining roots and branches to bring otherworldly large-scale banners to life.
“Rogue Narratives” opened to the public Thursday, Feb. 17. An artist reception, also open to the public, will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 at ArtReach St. Croix, 224 N. Fourth St., Stillwater, MN. The exhibition will remain on view through March 26.
The galleries at ArtReach St. Croix are free and open to the public Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 12 to 4 p.m. In an effort to maintain a safe environment for the public to view art by local and regional artists, visitors are required to wear a mask and are asked to practice social distancing in the gallery.
ArtReach St. Croix is a nonprofit regional arts organization committed to the mission of connecting communities to the arts throughout the St. Croix Valley. ArtReach supports the work of artists and arts organization through events, marketing initiatives and education opportunities that foster and celebrate the visual, literary and performing arts in the St. Croix Valley. The work of ArtReach St. Croix is made possible through generous donations from individuals and grants from foundations. Visit artreachstcroix.org to learn more.
