Tina Riehle (R-Stillwater) announced this week that she has received endorsements from Republican lawmakers Minnesota State Senator Karin Housley (R-Stillwater) and Minnesota Representative Bob Dettmer (R-Forest Lake) in her bid for the Republican nomination for the race for Minnesota House District 33B.
Dettmer, who currently represents Minnesota House District 39A, and who is not seeking reelection, said in a statement, “Tina Riehle was a strong conservative voice as a member of the Stillwater School Board, and is the candidate we need to win this critical race in November.”
Housley, who currently represents District 39 in the Senate, who will appear on the ballot in the fall as the Republican candidate for SD 33 said in the same statement, “I have known Tina Riehle for years and know that she will work hard to lower our taxes, fight crime, and make life affordable for our residents. She is endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, MCCL, and the Minnesota Chamber. Tina will be a great addition to the Minnesota Legislature and I look forward to working together with her for the residents of our district.”
In the spring, Riehle’s opponent, Mark Bishofsky (R-Stillwater), won the party’s endorsement on March 19 with 82% of the vote on the first ballot.
Asked for comment, Bishofsky said, “The people have a clear choice on August 9th. They can vote for the people’s candidate, or they can vote for the candidate endorsed by the failed establishment. They’re lying and telling people I am pro-vaccine mandates while I’m the guy who gave up a career to protest mandates and was the founder of Stop the Mandate MN.”
Less than a week remains before the August 9 primary.
