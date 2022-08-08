Riehle

Tina Riehle (R-Stillwater)

THE GAZETTE

Tina Riehle (R-Stillwater) announced this week that she has received endorsements from Republican lawmakers Minnesota State Senator Karin Housley (R-Stillwater) and Minnesota Representative Bob Dettmer (R-Forest Lake) in her bid for the Republican nomination for the race for Minnesota House District 33B.

